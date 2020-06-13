North American Allowance Results June 13

|CD, 8TH, AOC, $84,826, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 6-13.
|2—
|DANCE RHYTHMS, m, 5, Algorithms–Dance Over, by Hard Spun. O-Tagg Team Racing and Exelby, Randy, B-Marvin Little Jr (KY), T-Gregory D. Foley, J-Rafael Bejarano, $47,364.
|5—
|Hidden Facts, f, 4, The Factor–Mystic City, by City Zip. ($180,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Hidden Brook Farm and Dunn, Richard, B-Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY), $16,600.
|1—
|Dixieincandyland, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Dixieinyankeeland, by Dixie Union. ($60,000 2019 OBSJAN). O-Russ Davis Revocable Trust, B-Crossed Sabres Farm LLC (KY), $8,300.
|Winning Time: 1:02 4/5 (fm)
|CD, 10TH, AOC, $83,624, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 6-13.
|6—
|SCONSIN, f, 3, Include–Sconnie, by Tiznow. O-Lloyd Madison Farms, IV LLC, B-Lloyd Madison Farms LLC (KY), T-Gregory D. Foley, J-James Graham, $46,212.
|1—
|Miss T Too, f, 3, Into Mischief–Midnight Ballet, by Midnight Lute. O-Stoneway Farm, B-Stoneway Farm (KY), $16,200.
|12—
|Compelling Smile, f, 3, Constitution–Mia and Molly, by Giant’s Causeway. ($22,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Giddyup Stables, LLC and Mark DeDomenico LLC, B-Rose Hill Farm & TNIP LLC (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:16 (ft)
|CD, 5TH, AOC, $76,414, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 6-13.
|4—
|ART COLLECTOR, c, 3, Bernardini–Distorted Legacy, by Distorted Humor. O-Bruce Lunsford, B-W Bruce Lunsford (KY), T-Thomas Drury, Jr., J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $47,364.
|3—
|Shared Sense, c, 3, Street Sense–Collective, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $16,600.
|5—
|Finnick the Fierce, g, 3, Dialed In–Southern Classic, by Southern Image. O-Monge, Arnaldo and Hernandez, Rey, B-Paige Jillian Blu Sky Stables (KY), $8,300.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (ft)
|WO, 10TH, ALW, $67,729, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2FT, 6-13.
|1—
|PIPER’S LEGACY, m, 6, Silent Name (JPN)–Lone Piper, by Dehere. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), T-Donald C. MacRae, J-Patrick Husbands, $44,701.
|11—
|Miss Behave, f, 4, City Zip–Delaneys Star, by Latent Heat. ($30,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Menary, John and Cox, Gail, B-C Oliver Iselin III (VA), $9,938.
|4—
|American Tap, f, 3, Tapiture–American Castle, by Quiet American. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Gary Barber, B-Tall Oaks Farm (ON), $6,559.
|Winning Time: 1:14 2/5 (fm)
|LRL, 4TH, AOC, $64,080, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 6-13.
|13—
|DENDROBIA, m, 5, Denman (AUS)–Boudicca, by Hard Spun. O-McGinnes, Cynthia R and Clemens, Francis J, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes (MD), T-Timothy L. Keefe, J-Forest Boyce, $33,345.
|8—
|Something Magical, m, 5, Street Magician–Something Indian, by War Chant. ($22,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Charles J Reed, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & Larry Johnson (MD), $12,285.
|7—
|Fly, m, 6, Brilliant Speed–Desert Stormer, by Storm Cat. ($80,000 ’15 KEESEP; $115,000 2018 KEENOV). O-Dubb, Michael and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Avalon Farms, Inc, Scott Swaim & Desmond Ryan (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:02 4/5 (fm)
|WO, 5TH, AOC, $63,317, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 6-13.
|2—
|SISTER PEACOCK, f, 4, Real Solution–Imforeal, by In Excess (IRE). ($9,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-McLellan, Brent, McLellan, Russell and Simon, Stuart C, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Stuart C. Simon, J-Gary Boulanger, $32,024.
|6—
|Sav, f, 4, Big Screen–Executive Affair, by Bold Executive. (C$28,000 ’17 ONTAUG). O-Steven T Duffield, B-Spring Farm (ON), $16,005.
|7—
|Bear Paw, m, 5, Bear’s Kid–Krz Exec, by Bold Executive. (C$62,000 ’16 ONTSEP). O-Colebrook Farms and Bear Stables, Ltd, B-Colebrook Farms (ON), $8,803.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, ALW, $60,522, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 6-13.
|13—
|INTRODUCED, f, 4, El Padrino–Stuttgart, by Cherokee Run. ($30,000 ’17 FTMOCT; $310,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), T-Jorge Duarte, Jr., J-Jevian Toledo, $31,122.
|11—
|Beantown Baby, f, 4, Artie Schiller–Ms Bernadette, by Bernardini. O-Team Valor International, B-Endsley Oaks Farm, Inc (FL), $8,820.
|5—
|Flyingontheground, m, 6, Mizzen Mast–All Dolled Up, by Carnivalay. O-Ellendale Racing, B-Ellendale Racing LLC (PA), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:02 4/5 (fm)
|BEL, 5TH, AOC, $60,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 6-13.
|4—
|SEA FOAM, h, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Strike It Rich, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Waterville Lake Stable, B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $33,000.
|7—
|Twisted Tom, g, 6, Creative Cause–Tiffany Twisted, by Thunder Gulch. O-Drawing Away Stable, B-Dr William B Wilmot & Dr Joan M Taylor (NY), $12,000.
|6—
|Durkin’s Call, g, 4, Jump Start–Feelin Abit Frisky, by Posse. ($4,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Wachtel Stable, Deutsch, Peter and Dunn, Christopher T, B-Richard Zwirn, Kay Zwirn & Richard Golden (NY), $7,200.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (ft)
|WO, 1ST, AOC, $57,933, 3YO, F, 7F, 6-13.
|6—
|AVIE’S SAMURAI, f, 3, First Samurai–Avie’s Sense, by Street Sense. O-Ivan Dalos, B-Tall Oaks Farm (ON), T-Josie Carroll, J-Luis Contreras, $35,779.
|5—
|Diamond Sparkles, f, 3, War Front–Diamondsandrubies (IRE), by Fastnet Rock (AUS). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Barber, Gary, B-Premier Bloodstock (KY), $9,938.
|7—
|Teacher’s Pet, f, 3, New Year’s Day–Plenty of Honour, by Thewayyouare. O-George Bigliardi, B-George Bigliardi (ON), $6,559.
|Winning Time: 1:24 (ft)
|BEL, 8TH, ALW, $56,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-13.
|5—
|QUALITY STONES, f, 3, Quality Road–She’s Stones Sis, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Roddy J Valente, B-Roddy J Valente (NY), T-Bruce N. Levine, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $30,800.
|3—
|Bustin Scones, f, 4, Bustin Stones–Lake Song, by Prime Timber. O-Darlene Bilinski, B-Jerry Bilinski DVM & John F Carberry (NY), $11,200.
|6—
|Wailin Josie, f, 4, Central Banker–Elusive Jozi, by Johannesburg. O-Seacoast Thoroughbreds of N E, B-Seacoast Thoroughbreds of New England (NY), $6,720.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $54,908, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 6-12.
|2—
|MISCHIFFIE (IRE), f, 4, Sir Prancealot (IRE)–Ellxell (IRE), by Exceed and Excel (AUS). O-Michael House, B-Ms Ashley O’Leary (IRE), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Ruben Fuentes, $31,800.
|3—
|Querelle, f, 4, Violence–Orbital Affair, by El Corredor. ($50,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $120,000 2018 OBSMAR; 50,000gns 2018 TATDEC). O-Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch, B-Double Duck, Inc (KY), $10,600.
|1—
|Gypsy Blu, m, 6, Papa Clem–Salty Fries, by In Excess (IRE). O-Hailey, James and Wood, Philip J, B-Legacy Ranch Inc (CA), $8,268.
|Winning Time: 1:02 2/5 (fm)
|WO, 2ND, OCL, $41,496, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 6-13.
|8—
|WEST PAW, f, 3, Frac Daddy–Sarasota Sunrise, by Thunder Gulch. ($10,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Quintessential Racing Florida LLC, B-Laurel A Byrne (ON), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Patrick Husbands, $26,635.
|10—
|Vespolina, f, 4, Overanalyze–Colorino, by Include. O-McKague, Dr Ross A and Brenda, B-Dr Ross A McKague (MB), $6,258.
|9—
|Cool Society, f, 3, Society’s Chairman–Jazz Life (BRZ), by Gilded Time. (C$9,500 ’18 ONTNOV). O-Zilli Racing Stables, B-James Everatt, Janeane Everatt, Arika Everatt-Meeuse & Tim Meeuse (ON), $4,130.
|Winning Time: 1:19 1/5 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $40,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 6-13.
|3—
|VIOLENT TRICK, f, 4, Violence–Timeless Trick, by Mazel Trick. ($160,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, B-John R Penn (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $24,000.
|5—
|Lil Miss Hotshot, m, 6, Jump Start–Akira, by Aldebaran. ($13,500 ’14 FTMDEC; $25,000 ’15 FTMOCT). O-Felipa Quevedo Hernandez, B-Osprey Thoroughbred Racing, LLC (PA), $8,800.
|6—
|Judy’s Way, f, 3, Bayern–Given Star, by Any Given Saturday. ($90,000 ’18 KEESEP; $35,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Crowns Way Racing LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)
|TDN, 6TH, ALW, $29,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 6-13.
|5—
|HIGH FIRE, f, 4, Bullet Train (GB)–Hi Sugar, by Jump Start. O-John F Walsh III, B-John F Walsh III (OH), T-William D. Cowans, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $18,166.
|4—
|Swindle, f, 4, Midshipman–Gold Ink, by Invisible Ink. O-Anthony F Rini, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), $5,860.
|6—
|Cristalinda, f, 3, Cryptolight–Vallinda, by General Meeting. O-Ronald E Dewolf, B-Ronald DeWolf (OH), $2,930.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 8TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 6-12.
|5—
|GATTOSING, g, 6, Gattopardo–Sing to the Sky, by Northern Afleet. O-Oswald H Redman, B-Ozzie Redman (WV), T-William L. Aylor, Jr., J-Antonio Lopez, $16,650.
|1—
|Morgan County, g, 7, Vinemeister–Tank It Like That, by Tank. O-Cristina V Mosby, B-Michael Rife (WV), $5,550.
|6—
|Fibertown, g, 4, Fiber Sonde–Megan’s Mission, by Kokand. O-Shuler Stables LLC, B-John Robert Shuler (WV), $2,775.
|Winning Time: :53 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 6-12.
|7—
|EARLSCASTLE, g, 7, Windsor Castle–Powders Wish, by Weshaam. O-Lewis E Craig, Jr, B-L Jane Tobin (WV), T-Lewis E. Craig, Jr., J-Wesley Ho, $16,725.
|6—
|Swing Batter, g, 3, Fiber Sonde–Safe at First, by Honour and Glory. O-Cynthia E O’Bannon, B-Cynthia O’Bannon (WV), $5,575.
|3—
|Take Time, g, 3, Charitable Man–Lets Just Do It, by Roy. O-John A Casey, B-John Allen Casey (WV), $2,788.
|Winning Time: 1:21 1/5 (ft)
|EVD, 8TH, ALW, $27,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-12.
|9—
|BOOTSIE’S GALAXY, g, 4, Greeley’s Galaxy–Ide Better Run, by Ide. O-Lorlow Stables LLC, B-Lorlow Stables, LLC (LA), T-Sam B. David, Jr., J-Justin Shepherd, $16,200.
|3—
|Pickett, g, 4, Goldencents–Street Beat, by Dixie Brass. ($50,000 ’17 ESLYRL). O-Charles Carlton, B-William D Pickett (LA), $5,400.
|4—
|Buckets, g, 4, Yes It’s True–Cute Cadet, by Officer. O-Set-Hut LLC, B-Cloyce Clark Jr (LA), $2,970.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|EVD, 7TH, ALW, $26,440, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7 1/2FT, 6-12.
|8—
|KICK N KISS, f, 4, My Golden Song–Ready for Kisses, by More Than Ready. O-Burns, James P and V Sue, B-Sue Burns & James Burns (LA), T-Sam B. David, Jr., J-Ty Kennedy, $16,200.
|2—
|Blessed Anna, f, 3, Fast Anna–Pleasantly Blessed, by Pleasant Tap. ($50,000 ’18 ESLOCT). O-OM Racing Stable, LLC, B-Coteau Grove Farms (LA), $5,400.
|3—
|Katie’s Bayou, f, 4, Stay Thirsty–First Consul, by Deputy Commander. ($2,000 ’17 KEESEP; $17,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Mark Norman, B-Frederick Wieting (KY), $2,530.
|Winning Time: 1:33 4/5 (fm)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $21,500, 3YO, F, 5 1/2F, 6-13.
|8—
|HADA MADRINA, f, 3, El Padrino–D D Renegade, by Medallist. ($9,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Jason DaCosta, B-Candyland Farm (MD), T-Jason DaCosta, J-Yarmarie L. Correa, $12,900.
|2—
|R Lukki Song, f, 3, Girolamo–Chilukki’s Song, by Elusive Quality. ($8,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $35,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber), B-Godolphin (KY), $4,300.
|6—
|Willoughby Gap, f, 3, Emcee–Que Chulo, by Bernardini. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Joe Cowles & Emily Cowles (KY), $2,150.
|Winning Time: 1:06 2/5 (ft)
