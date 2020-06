North American Allowance Results June 15

10—

SHAKES CREEK, h, 5, The Factor–More for Me, by More Than Ready. ($85,000 ’16 KEESEP; $165,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Murphy, Bruce, B-Mr & Mrs Richard S Kaster (KY), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $19,500.