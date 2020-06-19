North American Allowance Results June 19

|CD, 4TH, ALW, $83,989, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 6-19.
|8—
|CHANGE OF CONTROL, f, 4, Fed Biz–America’s Blossom, by Quiet American. ($27,000 ’16 KEENOV; $95,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Roddy Harrison, B-Mr John O’ Meara (KY), T-Michelle Lovell, J-Colby J. Hernandez, $50,216.
|2—
|Winning Envelope, f, 4, More Than Ready–Granby Girl, by Badge of Silver. ($3,000 2018 KEEJAN). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Ramspring Farm (KY), $17,600.
|5—
|Miss Gossip (IRE), m, 7, Big Bad Bob (IRE)–Cabin Point (IRE), by Desert Story (IRE). O-Go-To-Toga Racing, LLC, B-Mrs J Harrington (IRE), $6,460.
|Winning Time: 1:05 (fm)
|CD, 6TH, AOC, $83,914, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 6-19.
|7—
|HIERARCHY, g, 5, Point of Entry–Place of Honor, by First Samurai. ($155,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-Carl R Moore Management LLC, B-Phipps Stable (KY), T-Joe Sharp, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $47,364.
|6—
|Voting Control, h, 5, Kitten’s Joy–Manda Bay, by Empire Maker. ($85,000 ’16 OBSAUG). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $16,600.
|9—
|Bundibunan, c, 4, Ghostzapper–Bubbly Jane (BRZ), by Yagli. O-Haras Interlagos, B-Michael Perlman (KY), $8,300.
|Winning Time: 1:49 1/5 (fm)
|CD, 9TH, ALW, $81,811, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 6-19.
|10—
|SUMMER IN SARATOGA, f, 4, Hard Spun–Love Theway Youare, by Arch. ($200,000 ’17 KEESEP; $165,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-Highlander Training Center, B-My Meadowview LLC (KY), T-Joe Sharp, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $46,212.
|4—
|Devious Charm, f, 4, Into Mischief–Limbo, by A.P. Indy. ($260,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $95,000 ’17 KEEJAN). O-Tracy Farmer, B-John Kerber & Iveta Kerber (KY), $16,200.
|3—
|Mission From Elle, f, 4, Noble Mission (GB)–Wild as Elle, by Elnadim. O-Run Like Elle 2, LLC, B-Kelly Colliver & Wild as Elle LLC (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (fm)
|CD, 8TH, ALW, $78,314, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 6-19.
|3—
|CLUB CAR, f, 4, Malibu Moon–Sittin At the Bar, by Into Mischief. ($120,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Ball, Michael and Katherine G, B-Brett A Brinkman & P DALE LADNER (KY), T-Ben Colebrook, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $46,212.
|5—
|Crown Jewel, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Lady of Choice, by Storm Bird. O-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $16,200.
|7—
|Golden Curl, f, 4, Curlin–Hailey d’Oro, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($70,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Hill, Jim and Susan, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:22 3/5 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, AOC, $64,845, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-19.
|9—
|EASTERN BAY, g, 6, E Dubai–Chrusciki, by Polish Numbers. O-Robert D Bone, B-Nancy Lee Farms (MD), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $33,345.
|1—
|Absentee, c, 4, Fed Biz–Truant, by Gone West. ($85,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $9,450.
|12—
|Fortunate Friends, g, 4, J P’s Gusto–Broad Issue, by Broad Brush. O-Vince Campanella, B-Nicholas J Downes (FL), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (gd)
|LRL, 7TH, AOC, $64,530, 3YO/UP, 1M, 6-19.
|9—
|BUSTOFF, g, 5, Haynesfield–Grecian Maiden, by Ghostzapper. ($5,500 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Philmor Racing Stable, LLC, B-Marathon Farms Inc (MD), T-Hugh I. McMahon, J-Charlie Marquez, $33,345.
|1—
|Bobby G, g, 6, Awesome Again–Moon Catcher, by Malibu Moon. ($140,000 ’15 FTKOCT; $300,000 2016 OBSAPR). O-Mohan Stable, Inc, B-Liberty Road Stables (KY), $9,450.
|10—
|Hanalei’s Houdini, g, 4, Jersey Town–Hanalei Bay, by Exploit. ($6,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Collinsworth Thoroughbred Racing LLC, B-Dr & Mrs A Leonard Pineau (MD), $6,435.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (ft)
|BEL, 7TH, AOC, $60,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7FT, 6-19.
|1—
|FETCHING, f, 4, Afleet Alex–Limoncella, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($35,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Casse, Tina, Bonnycastle, Linda and McMartin, Sharleen, B-My Meadowview LLC (NY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Junior Alvarado, $33,000.
|12—
|Short Pour, f, 4, The Factor–Hard Buns, by Rock Hard Ten. ($50,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-Alan Brodsky, B-Fleming Thoroughbred Farm LLC & William Matthews Family Trust (NY), $12,000.
|8—
|First Appeal, m, 6, First Defence–Regal Approach, by Thunder Gulch. O-Louis Corrente, B-Mr & Mrs Bertram R Firestone (NY), $7,200.
|Winning Time: 1:21 (fm)
|BEL, 8TH, AOC, $60,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 6-19.
|9—
|THE CARETAKER, h, 6, Speightstown–Safety Net, by A.P. Indy. O-Robert Murray, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-Thomas Morley, J-Luis Saez, $33,000.
|8—
|Kazmania, c, 4, Bank Heist–Behrnik, by Chimes Band. O-Peter Kazamias, B-Kaz Hill Farm (NY), $12,000.
|2—
|Leaky Cup, g, 4, Central Banker–Spielzeit, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Morton, Tobey L and America’s Pastime Stables, B-Kingsport Farm LLC (NY), $7,200.
|Winning Time: 1:15 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $47,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 6-19.
|12—
|TIL THE END, h, 8, Kantharos–Countess Avie, by Lord Avie. ($15,000 ’13 OBSJAN; $15,000 2014 OBSOCT). O-John Fanelli, B-Joseph Barbazon & Helen Barbazon (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Marcos Meneses, $28,700.
|3—
|Unlockthepotential, g, 6, Crown of Thorns–Lyrique, by Rock Hard Ten. ($220,000 2016 OBSAPR). O-Santera Stable, Inc, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), $9,820.
|7—
|Rhythmia, g, 4, Majestic Warrior–Mystic Rhythms, by Citidancer. O-Ken Copenhaver, B-Vegso Racing Stable (FL), $4,700.
|Winning Time: 1:34 2/5 (gd)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $47,000, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 6-19.
|12—
|CRYOGENIC, h, 5, Soldat–Romantic Cuvee, by Cuvee. ($80,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Jordan V Wycoff, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Paco Lopez, $28,700.
|10—
|Kyle, g, 7, Saint Anddan–Kitty Kitty Kitty, by Wildcat Heir. O-Moshe Mark, B-Mr & Mrs Guadalupe Olvera (FL), $9,400.
|2—
|Good Bye Greg, h, 9, Teuflesberg–Tackalac, by Known Fact. ($33,000 ’12 OBSAUG; $135,000 2013 OBSMAR). O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Kenith H Davis & Sherry Mansfield (FL), $4,700.
|Winning Time: :56 1/5 (gd)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $41,700, 3YO, F, 5FT, 6-19.
|4—
|FUJAIRAH, f, 3, Ghostzapper–Front and Center, by Dynaformer. O-Three Rivers Stable Inc, B-St George Farm LLC (KY), T-Carlos A. David, J-Santiago Gonzalez, $24,600.
|7—
|Swirling Candy, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Magnificent Shirl, by Heatseeker (IRE). ($140,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-ProRacing Stable, LLC, B-Jerry Hollendorfer, John D Stuart, Peter Bance & Charlie Noell (KY), $8,200.
|1—
|Classy Beast, f, 3, The Big Beast–I’mclassyandsassy, by Master Command. O-Lieblong, Alex and JoAnn, B-Alex Lieblong & JoAnn Lieblong (FL), $4,800.
|Winning Time: :57 2/5 (gd)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 6-18.
|3—
|BLIP SAYS BYE, f, 4, Fed Biz–Zero Interest, by Kafwain. O-E H Lane, III, B-E H Beau Lane III (KY), T-Timothy C. Grams, J-Christian Hiraldo, $16,725.
|4—
|Nice n’ Broad, f, 4, Global Force–Broad But Nice, by Seeking Daylight. O-Theresa R Ho, B-Theresa Ho (WV), $5,575.
|6—
|Campy Cash, f, 3, Race Day–Cash Reserve, by Distorted Humor. ($42,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Vince Campanella, B-John B Penn (FL), $2,788.
|Winning Time: :52 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 6-18.
|2—
|GOOD KARMA, f, 3, Windsor Castle–Ad Muster, by Dixie Union. O-Brown, Nicole and Brown, Ronney W, B-Ronney W Brown & Nicole Freeland (WV), T-Ronney W. Brown, J-Luis A. Batista, $16,500.
|4—
|Diamond Train, f, 4, Evangelism–Can’tstopatrain, by Silver Train. O-Narciso A Cruz, B-Mr & Mrs Narciso A Cruz Sr (WV), $5,500.
|1—
|Our Diamond Girl, f, 3, Windsor Castle–Go For Diamonds (MEX), by Victorioso (MEX). O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Tim Grams & Judy Grams (WV), $2,750.
|Winning Time: :53 2/5 (ft)
|EVD, 8TH, ALW, $26,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 6-18.
|3—
|FREDA’S SMOOTH AIR, m, 5, Smooth Air–Julia’s Child, by d’Accord. O-Crusaders Stable LLC, B-W J Cameron (LA), T-Ron Faucheux, J-Diego Saenz, $15,600.
|5—
|R T’s Duchess, f, 3, Closing Argument–Southern Duchess, by Concerto. O-Richard Tate, B-Richard Tate (LA), $5,200.
|4—
|Kodiak Sky, m, 5, Kodiak Kowboy–Lone Star Quest, by Lone Star Sky. O-Sandra New, B-Sandra E New (LA), $2,860.
|Winning Time: 1:25 (ft)
|EVD, 2ND, ALW, $23,240, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 6-18.
|3—
|RED HOT DEVIL, c, 3, Daredevil–Red Hot Tweet, by Heatseeker (IRE). O-JMC Racing, B-St Simon Place, Scott Stephens &Betsy T Wells (KY), T-Jon M. Cowan, J-Timothy Thornton, $13,800.
|6—
|Yes He Can, g, 3, Can the Man–Rally the Troops, by War Chant. O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC (KY), $4,600.
|4—
|Bold Thirst, c, 3, Stay Thirsty–Pinch Me, by Arch. ($30,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-Kellie Holland, Tim Holland & Ramon Rangel (KY), $2,530.
|Winning Time: 1:17 3/5 (ft)
|BTP, 4TH, ALW, $15,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-19.
|4—
|A. P. PRINCESS, f, 4, Flatter–Virden, by Tactical Cat. ($37,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Contreras Stable, Inc and Trostrud Jr, Earl J, B-Hargus & Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm LLC (KY), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $9,480.
|1—
|Say It Sweetly, f, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Sweet Starlet, by Five Star Day. O-Kay Reed, B-Steve C Snowden & Dan Considine (KY), $3,160.
|2—
|My Good Girl, f, 3, Danza–Carlow Daisy, by Grand Slam. ($32,000 2019 FTKHRA; $25,000 2020 FTKFEB). O-Greenhill Racing Stables, Inc and Neises, Richard, B-George E Bates Trustee (KY), $1,580.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
