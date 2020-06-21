North American Allowance Results June 21

|CD, 6TH, ALW, $78,314, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 6-21.
|8—
|DREAMALILDREAMOFU, f, 3, Commissioner–Dreamed to Dream, by Deputy Wild Cat. ($15,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $65,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Full of Run Racing, LLC, B-Tom Cross (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Shaun Bridgmohan, $46,212.
|4—
|How Ironic, f, 3, Tonalist–Sarcastic, by Distorted Humor. O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $16,200.
|1—
|Auction Fever, f, 3, Super Saver–Home Sweet Aspen, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV; $250,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Lieblong, Alex and JoAnn, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (sy)
|CD, 9TH, AOC, $77,672, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 6-21.
|7—
|LADY KATE, f, 4, Bernardini–Princess Haya, by Street Cry (IRE). ($485,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Anderson Stables, LLC, B-Eileen H Hartis & Godolphin (KY), T-Eddie Kenneally, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $48,504.
|4—
|Joy Epifora (ARG), f, 4, Fortify–Stormy Epistola (ARG), by Bernstein. O-La Nora, LLC, B-La Biznaga (ARG), $12,480.
|1A—
|Lounge Act, m, 5, Creative Cause–Hallelujah Trail, by Gilded Time. ($45,000 2019 FTKHRA; $90,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Brian Kahn (KY), $8,500.
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (ft)
|BEL, 3RD, ALW, $66,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/4MT, 6-21.
|5—
|CIVIL UNION, m, 5, War Front–Photograph, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Allen Stable, Inc, B-Joseph Allen, LLC (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $36,300.
|2—
|Cap de Creus, f, 4, Tapit–Light Jig (GB), by Danehill. O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $13,200.
|3—
|Blame Debbie, f, 3, Blame–Jadwa, by Invasor (ARG). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Cloonan, Michael P and Thornton, Timothy C, B-Tim Thornton & Tony Holmes (KY), $7,920.
|Winning Time: 2:00 4/5 (fm)
|BEL, 5TH, ALW, $66,000, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 6-21.
|4—
|MAD MUNNYS, g, 5, Munnings–Corleone, by Indian Charlie. ($85,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Horsemen Five LLC, B-Brent Harris & Beth Harris (KY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $36,300.
|7—
|Quarky, g, 4, The Factor–Beyond the Reach, by Sahm. ($20,000 ’16 KEENOV; $4,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Ballybrit Stable, LLC, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), $13,200.
|3—
|Morning Breez, g, 5, Morning Line–Tico Breeze, by Carson City. ($62,000 ’15 FTNOCT; $65,000 ’16 FTNAUG). O-Charles Hallas, B-Hart Farm & Rhapsody Farm (NY), $7,920.
|Winning Time: 1:07 2/5 (fm)
|CD, 8TH, AOC, $65,512, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-21.
|8—
|C Z ROCKET, g, 6, City Zip–Successful Sarah, by Successful Appeal. ($800,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Tom Kagele, B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL), T-Peter Miller, J-Florent Geroux, $34,104.
|4—
|Shashashakemeup, c, 3, Shackleford–Churchflower, by Pulpit. ($5,000 ’17 KEENOV; $45,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Calumet Farm, B-Larkspur Thoroughbreds & Darby Dan (KY), $16,600.
|6—
|K J’s Nobility, g, 6, Primary Suspect–K J’s Girl, by Big Pistol. O-Carson McCord, B-Hobego Racing (AR), $6,090.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
|WO, 4TH, ALW, $57,237, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 6-21.
|8—
|MERVEILLEUX, f, 3, Paynter–Breech Inlet, by Holy Bull. ($45,000 ’18 KEESEP; $150,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Mike Carroll (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $35,716.
|3—
|Super Patriotic, f, 4, Munnings–Patriotic Viva, by Whywhywhy. ($95,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Gary Barber, B-Kin Hui Racing Stables LLC (KY), $9,921.
|6—
|Grand Mesa, f, 4, Sky Mesa–Empire Rose, by Empire Maker. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), $6,548.
|Winning Time: 1:45 3/5 (ft)
|WO, 3RD, AOC, $55,385, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 6-21.
|1—
|ART OF ALMOST, f, 4, Dansili (GB)–Reimpose, by First Defence. O-Seitz, Frederick J, Kelly, Jon, Ward, Danny and Folkerth, Theodore L, B-Fred Seitz, Dr Ted Folkerth, JR Ward Stables & Jon Kelly (KY), T-Roger L. Attfield, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $31,968.
|6—
|Get Explicit, m, 5, Get Stormy–Miss Victoriana, by Explicit. O-Modeste Racing Stable, B-Modeste Racing Stable (KY), $10,656.
|5—
|Bold Script, f, 4, Speightstown–Original Script, by Malibu Moon. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), $7,033.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (fm)
|SA, 12TH, AOC, $54,806, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 6-21.
|5—
|SOUTHERN KING, g, 4, Animal Kingdom–Southern Truth, by Yes It’s True. ($137,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $15,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Barber, Gary, B-Eaton & Thorne, Inc (NY), T-Peter Miller, J-Ruben Fuentes, $30,600.
|8—
|Lincoln City, c, 4, The Factor–Magic School, by In Excess (IRE). ($50,000 ’16 KEENOV; $30,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Abel, James P, Abel, Mary C and Kruljac, J Eric, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY), $10,200.
|4—
|Go Daddy Go, c, 4, Scat Daddy–Going to Kukaro, by Speightstown. ($160,000 ’17 KEESEP; $200,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Jay Em Ess Stable, B-Breffni Farm (KY), $6,120.
|Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)
|PRM, 4TH, ALW, $41,122, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-21.
|4—
|LARCH, g, 4, Munnings–Miner’s Tomb, by Cryptoclearance. O-Claim To Fame Stable, B-Claim To Fame Racing (IA), T-Clinton C. Stuart, J-Ken S. Tohill, $24,552.
|5—
|Knight Commander, g, 4, Munnings–Pleasantlysurprisd, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Hall, Brian and Shattuck, Ray, B-Ray Shattuck (IA), $8,184.
|1—
|Royally Handsome, g, 6, Native Ruler–Ay You’re Adorable, by Alphabet Soup. O-Wellington, Tom and Littrell, Eric, B-Dream Farm LLC (IA), $4,910.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $41,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 6-21.
|4—
|COOL ARROW, g, 6, Into Mischief–Phoenicia, by Mr Purple. ($120,000 ’15 FTSAUG; $50,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-H Allen Poindexter (KY), T-Teresa M. Pompay, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $24,600.
|5—
|Flashy Kyem, g, 7, Medallist–Flash Riot, by Crowd Pleaser. O-Felipa Quevedo Hernandez, B-Daniel W McConnell Sr, Gelman &Vosters (PA), $8,610.
|8—
|Champagneonme, g, 4, Fusaichi Pegasus–Cinque Bella, by Full Mandate. O-Jeffrey Lambert, B-Rodrigo Cunha (KY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|WO, 5TH, OCL, $34,614, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 6-21.
|3—
|GREY SEAL, m, 5, Mizzen Mast–Lanett Lady (IRE), by Teuflesberg. O-Dewberry Thoroughbreds, B-Dewberry Thoroughbreds, John Dewberry &Nicky Hartery (KY), T-Josie Carroll, J-Luis Contreras, $18,740.
|2—
|A Broken Breeze, f, 4, Broken Vow–A Better Breeze, by Dixieland Band. O-Hopefield Farm, B-Stan Dodson (ON), $7,496.
|1—
|Royal Wedding, f, 4, Court Vision–All My Lovin’, by Cat’s Career. (C$14,500 ’17 ONTAUG). O-William B Thompson, Jr, B-Michael C Byrne (ON), $4,123.
|Winning Time: 1:33 4/5 (fm)
|PRM, 8TH, AOC, $32,500, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 6-21.
|1—
|GRADE ONE, g, 5, Midnight Lute–Goforitmrsmiller, by Speightstown. ($15,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Ron Stolich, B-CFP Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-H. Ray Ashford, Jr., J-Glenn W. Corbett, $19,350.
|2—
|Shred the Rules, g, 7, Tribal Rule–Shred the Excess, by In Excess (IRE). ($24,000 ’14 BESOCT). O-Bill Guess, B-McCormick & Son (CA), $6,450.
|5—
|Holding Fast, h, 5, Hold Me Back–Humorlee, by Distorted Humor. ($6,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $4,000 ’16 KEEJAN). O-Martinez Racing, B-Mr & Mrs Oliver Iselin III (VA), $3,870.
|Winning Time: 1:02 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 6-20.
|6—
|COACH RUBE, f, 3, Windsor Castle–Demay, by Dehere. O-John A Casey, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), T-John A. Casey, J-Darius Thorpe, $17,325.
|8—
|Malibu Splash, f, 3, Nicanor–Malibu Kitten, by Parker’s Storm Cat. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Timothy C Grams & Judith A Grams (WV), $5,775.
|1—
|The Better One, f, 3, Charitable Man–Windsor’s Punch, by Windsor Castle. O-Kristy Petty, B-Kristy Lynn Petty (WV), $2,888.
|Winning Time: :52 2/5 (sy)
Leave a Reply