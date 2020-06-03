North American Allowance Results June 3

|BEL, 8TH, AOC, $68,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 6-3.
|10—
|VALUE PROPOSITION (GB), r, 4, Dansili (GB)–Dash to the Front (GB), by Diktat (GB). (400,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Meon Valley Stud (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $37,400.
|12—
|Cross Border, r, 6, English Channel–Empress Josephine, by Empire Maker. ($180,000 ’15 KEESEP; $10,000 2016 OBSJUN; $100,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Berkshire Stud & B D Gibbs (NY), $13,600.
|7—
|Dream Friend, h, 5, Ghostzapper–Volcat, by After Market. ($175,000 ’16 KEESEP; $400,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Fein, Eric, McKenna, Christopher, Fein, Harris, Singh, Guri and Walia, Jerry, B-Landaluce Educe Stable, LLC; Martha Jane Mulholland (KY), $8,160.
|Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)
|BEL, 6TH, ALW, $66,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 6-3.
|3—
|MADITA (GER), m, 5, Soldier Hollow (GB)–Manita (IRE), by Peintre Celebre. (15,000EUR ’16 BBASEP). O-Team Valor International and Everything’s Cricket Racing, B-Gestut Hachetal (GER), T-Arnaud Delacour, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $36,300.
|5—
|Xanthique, f, 4, Into Mischief–Qualia, by Saarland. O-VinLaur Racing Stables, LLC, B-Marc Keller (KY), $13,200.
|1—
|Passive Investing, f, 4, Tiznow–Mary Rita, by Distorted Humor. ($130,000 ’16 KEENOV; $275,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Crockett Farm, George Saufley &Fredrick Allor (KY), $7,920.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (fm)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $47,000, 3YO/UP, 5F, 6-3.
|4—
|HE’S INCREDIBLE, g, 5, Prospective–Adhrhythm, by Adhocracy. ($50,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Scorese, Pat and Ron, B-Centaur Farm, Inc (FL), T-Alfredo Velazquez, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $28,700.
|7—
|Go Gone Gone, g, 6, Gone Astray–Gone to Paris, by All Gone. ($40,000 ’15 OBSAUG). O-Ed Frady, B-Joseph Arango (FL), $10,240.
|2—
|R Mercedes Boy, g, 4, Overdriven–Velvet Charm, by Montbrook. ($45,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Averill Racing LLC, CCF Racing Stable, LLC, Stackpoole, Jim and Silver Oak Stable LLC, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $5,120.
|Winning Time: :58 (gd)
|GP, 7TH, AOC, $40,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 6-3.
|4—
|IL FARAONE, g, 6, Paddy O’Prado–Lucida, by A.P. Indy. ($37,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Michael Newcomer, B-Donegal Breeding (KY), T-Monica McGoey, J-Victor Lebron, $24,000.
|9—
|Patriot Drive, g, 6, Majestic Warrior–Just Fabulous, by Include. ($180,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Eccentric Club Racing Stable, B-Cottonwood Stables, LLC (KY), $8,800.
|1—
|New Year, g, 4, Jersey Town–Timed Perfectly, by Perfect Soul (IRE). ($8,500 ’17 KEESEP). O-Team Work Horseman Group, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $4,800.
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (gd)
|LS, 2ND, AOC, $36,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 6-3.
|2—
|FOOL’S PARADISE, m, 5, Pioneerof the Nile–Useewhatimsaying, by A.P. Indy. ($75,000 ’16 KEESEP; $130,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-M and M Racing (Mike Sisk), B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $21,360.
|3—
|Quinn Murphy, m, 6, Giant Oak–Velvet Hammer, by Smart Strike. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Millennium Farms (KY), $7,120.
|7—
|Amandrea, f, 4, Paynter–Courageous Julie, by Pioneerof the Nile. O-Zayat Stables, LLC and Myracehorsecom, B-Zayat Stables, LLC (KY), $3,916.
|Winning Time: 1:34 2/5 (fm)
|LS, 5TH, ALW, $35,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 6-3.
|3—
|PAPA’S BOY, g, 5, G. W.’s Skippie–Gayle’s Channel, by English Channel. O-Warren, Glen C and The Pinot Group, B-Dr Glen Warren (LA), T-Ron Faucheux, J-Richard E. Eramia, $20,640.
|1—
|Fred’stwirlincandy, g, 5, Twirling Candy–Daphne Angela, by Wimbledon. O-Stephen L Fidel, B-E Fred Currie (KY), $6,880.
|2—
|Handsome Honey, g, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Double Faced, by More Than Ready. ($50,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-GFB Racing LLC, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $3,784.
|Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (fm)
|LS, 7TH, ALW, $35,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 6-3.
|9—
|FINAL FORM, m, 5, Point of Entry–Berlin Beauty, by Awesome Again. ($35,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $100,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Keene Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), T-J. R. Caldwell, J-Orlando Mojica, $20,880.
|8—
|Rizzi’s Honors, m, 7, With Distinction–Runaway Rizzi, by Rizzi. ($20,000 ’14 OBSAUG; $82,000 2015 OBSAPR). O-M and M Racing (Mike Sisk), B-Pedro Maestre (FL), $6,960.
|2—
|Lovely Charlie, m, 6, My Pal Charlie–Lovely R R, by Carson City. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Michele Rodriguez (LA), $3,828.
|Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (ft)
|MNR, 1ST, ALW, $15,876, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-2.
|8—
|TRY TRY AGAIN, g, 3, Palace Malice–Cry Cry Cry, by Jump Start. O-Kinder, Ralph, Woolsey, Erv and Kidder, Charles, B-C Kidder, N Cole, B Kidder, R Kinder & Prime TB (KY), T-Ben Delong, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $9,396.
|6—
|Homers Magic, g, 4, Winslow Homer–Forest Magic, by Elusive Quality. O-Irish Charm Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $3,240.
|3—
|Howard of Luck, g, 3, Astrology–Elegant Leige, by A. P. Warrior. O-Young, Thomas J and Acevedo, Israel, B-Thomas J Young (KY), $1,620.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (ft)
