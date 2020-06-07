North American Allowance Results June 7

|CD, 9TH, AOC, $84,322, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 6-7.
|5—
|ALKHAATAM, h, 5, Tapit–Firdaws, by Mr. Greeley. O-Shadwell Stable, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), T-Daniel C. Peitz, J-Declan Cannon, $48,504.
|10—
|Bourbon Resolution, h, 5, New Year’s Day–Vindicated Ghost, by Vindication. ($125,000 ’16 FTKJUL). O-Bourbon Lane Stable (J Hill, M McMahon), B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $17,000.
|9—
|Core Beliefs, h, 5, Quality Road–Tejati, by Tactical Advantage. ($45,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $350,000 2017 BES2YO). O-Gary Broad, B-Thomas J Young (KY), $8,500.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
|CD, 6TH, AOC, $80,260, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 6-7.
|3—
|NIFTY, c, 4, Ghostzapper–Gold Mover, by Gold Fever. ($425,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Fox Hill Farms, Inc, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), T-J. Larry Jones, J-Rafael Bejarano, $47,364.
|2—
|Horse Doctor, c, 4, Bodemeister–Exclusive Diva, by Bernardini. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $16,600.
|1—
|Free Enterprise, g, 5, Curlin–Sing Like a Bird, by Lawyer Ron. ($485,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Happy Hill Farm, Inc (KY), $8,300.
|Winning Time: 1:16 (ft)
|WO, 8TH, ALW, $69,736, 3YO/UP, 5F, 6-7.
|4—
|ALACRITOUS, g, 5, Nonios–Shes the Real Deal, by Songandaprayer. O-Colebrook Farms, B-Colebrook Farms (ON), T-Ashlee Brnjas, J-Steven Ronald Bahen, $45,224.
|2—
|Muskoka Son, g, 4, Hard Spun–State Cup, by Elusive Quality. O-Conrad Farms, B-Manfred Conrad & Penny Conrad (ON), $12,066.
|1—
|Tale of Vienna, g, 5, Tale of Ekati–Rubywood, by Woodman. ($10,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Deborah Fletcher, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $5,530.
|Winning Time: :57 3/5 (ft)
|CD, 7TH, ALW, $68,945, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 6-7.
|9—
|LEAD GUITAR, f, 4, Maclean’s Music–Eleadora, by Finality. ($35,000 ’16 FTNOCT; $200,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-Hill, Jim and Susan, B-Windylea Farm, LLC (NY), T-Eddie Kenneally, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $33,432.
|1—
|Baby Karats, f, 3, Gemologist–Sister Charlie, by Indian Charlie. O-Ennis, John, Conway, Thomas F and Evans, Steve, B-Tommy Wente Jr & Dave Lavoie (KY), $16,200.
|10—
|Tulanian, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Silent Circle, by Indian Charlie. ($120,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Joel Politi, B-Athens Woods, LLC (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:04 3/5 (fm)
|WO, 7TH, AOC, $67,260, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 6-7.
|3—
|FOXXY BELLE, m, 5, Leonnatus Anteas–Tory’s Humorgirl, by Sharp Humor. O-Tommy Massis, B-Tony James (ON), T-Norman McKnight, J-Justin Stein, $42,096.
|1—
|Hell N Wild, m, 5, Bellamy Road–D’wild Lady, by D’wildcat. (C$8,000 ’16 ONTSEP). O-True North Stable, B-Bonnie A Rowntree & Jacqueline Armstrong (ON), $12,959.
|4—
|Miss Savvy, m, 5, Daaher–Soother, by Rahy. ($2,200 ’16 KEEJAN; $4,000 ’16 OBSAUG). O-The Very Dry Stable, B-Tom Evans & Pam Clark (KY), $5,940.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (ft)
|BEL, 2ND, ALW, $66,000, 3YO, 1MT, 6-7.
|1—
|DOMESTIC SPENDING (GB), g, 3, Kingman (GB)–Urban Castle, by Street Cry (IRE). (300,000gns ’18 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $36,300.
|7—
|Don Juan Kitten, c, 3, Kitten’s Joy–Romance Project, by Not for Love. ($77,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Ramsey, Kenneth L and Sarah K, B-Cantrell Family Partnership (KY), $13,200.
|2—
|Maxwell Esquire, c, 3, Discreet Cat–Momma’s Image, by Marquetry. O-Patricia A Generazio, B-Patricia Generazio (NY), $7,920.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (fm)
|BEL, 7TH, ALW, $56,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 6-7.
|8—
|GRADED ON A CURVE, g, 4, Noble Mission (GB)–Sarah’s Pleasure, by Street Cry (IRE). ($80,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Larry Goichman (NY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $30,800.
|9—
|Point Him Out, g, 3, Point of Entry–Rahy’s Colors, by Rahy. ($40,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Niall J Brennan, B-Empire Equines, LLC (NY), $11,200.
|2—
|Jack the Cat, g, 4, Courageous Cat–Notmyfault, by Belong to Me. O-Dorrian, John F and Dorrian, Michael, B-John F Dorrian (NY), $6,720.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (fm)
|SA, 11TH, AOC, $53,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 6-6.
|4—
|SILK FROM HEAVEN, f, 4, Richard’s Kid–Elegant in Silk, by Hard Spun. ($32,000 ’17 BESOCT). O-Palma, Hector O and Riggio, Dolores, B-DP Racing (CA), T-Hector O. Palma, J-Eswan Flores, $30,600.
|3—
|Li’l Grazen, m, 6, Grazen–Cherry Gold, by Touch Gold. O-Rockingham Ranch, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $10,200.
|7—
|Homehome, f, 3, Square Eddie–Silar Rules, by Ten Most Wanted. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $6,120.
|Winning Time: 1:18 4/5 (ft)
|SA, 4TH, AOC, $51,500, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 6-7.
|6—
|JAMMING EDDY, g, 4, Square Eddie–Walkingonadream, by Tapit. ($15,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Altamira Racing Stable, Barber, Gary and Wellman, Michael, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $30,600.
|2—
|Rinse and Repeat, h, 6, Square Eddie–Electric Daze, by Gilded Time. O-Gonzaz, Albert E and Mojarro, Antonio, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $10,200.
|1—
|Appreciated, g, 4, Acclamation–Wise Investor, by Belong to Me. O-Newfield Farm and Martin, Craig, B-Paul Newhart & Craig Martin (CA), $6,120.
|Winning Time: 1:18 (ft)
|SA, 6TH, AOC, $51,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 6-7.
|3—
|UNBROKEN STAR, g, 5, Broken Vow–Bachata, by Kingmambo. ($100,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Slugo Racing, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), T-Mike Puype, J-Assael Espinoza, $30,600.
|2—
|Sash (GB), g, 4, Oasis Dream (GB)–Surcingle, by Empire Maker. (320,000gns 2019 TATHIT). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), $10,200.
|5—
|Swamp Souffle, g, 4, Bodemeister–Yes She Is, by Seeking the Gold. ($45,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Knapp, Steve R, Romo-Zolotas, Sabina and Zolotas, Steven, B-Craig L Wheeler & Barry Berkelhammer (FL), $6,120.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|GG, 11TH, ALW, $41,434, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 6-6.
|3—
|NARDINI, f, 4, Acclamation–Ismene, by Tribal Rule. ($160,000 ’17 BESOCT). O-Legacy Ranch, Inc, B-Stephen Ferraro (CA), T-Andy Mathis, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $24,150.
|4—
|Myangelcindy, m, 6, Coil–Unusual Music, by Unusual Heat. O-Barbara DeLima, B-Michael Stiehr (CA), $8,060.
|7—
|Habobanero, f, 3, Coach Bob–Pahiatua, by Tribal Rule. O-Beam, Mark, Gerstel, Tom, Gonzalez, Reina E, Gordon, Tom, Kitchen, Jeff, Lopez, Patricia and Viramontes, Jorge E, B-Jeff Kitchen & et al (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (fm)
|GP, 3RD, AOC, $40,700, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 6-7.
|10—
|BELLE LAURA, f, 4, Mucho Macho Man–Belle Chaussee, by Giant’s Causeway. ($32,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-GU Racing Stable, LLC, B-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing (KY), T-Juan Carlos Avila, J-Hector Isaac Berrios, $24,000.
|3—
|Sensible Myth, m, 5, Street Sense–Selkie, by Giant’s Causeway. ($80,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Diamond Racing, Inc, B-Caldara Farm Inc & Thorp Investments Limited (KY), $8,000.
|2—
|Lovely Luvy, f, 4, He’s Had Enough–Realgoodlookin, by Unbridled’s Song. ($32,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $70,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Sonata Stable, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $4,700.
|Winning Time: 1:34 1/5 (fm)
|GG, 5TH, ALW, $38,224, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 6-7.
|3—
|GIVE ME THE LUTE, g, 4, Boisterous–Steal the Lute, by Midnight Lute. O-Hogan, Rod and Wendy, B-Gary Barber (CA), T-Andy Mathis, J-Kyle Frey, $24,180.
|8—
|Fuente (GB), g, 4, Havana Gold (IRE)–Bounty Box (GB), by Bahamian Bounty (GB). (16,000gns ’16 TATDEC; 55,000GBP ’17 GUKAUG). O-Charles, Ronald L and Gordon, Samuel, B-Farmers Hill Stud (GB), $6,200.
|6—
|I Am Allthatyouare, g, 4, Tale of the Cat–U R All That I Am, by Valid Wager. O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $3,720.
|Winning Time: :55 1/5 (fm)
|WO, 5TH, OCL, $35,902, 3YO/UP, 5F, 6-7.
|7—
|CHUCK WILLIS (IRE), g, 4, Kodiac (GB)–Xinji (IRE), by Xaar (GB). (55,000EUR ’17 GOFORB). O-Tracy Farmer, B-Horse Breeding Company (IRE), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Kazushi Kimura, $18,992.
|5—
|Crafty Conquest, c, 3, Big Screen–Crafty Broad, by Crafty Friend. (C$14,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Alber, Alan, Kreis, Stu, Kreis, Donna, J & B Wright Racing, Inc and Natural Eight Stable, B-Spring Farm (ON), $7,597.
|3—
|Pinky Dude, g, 3, Society’s Chairman–Ada Dancer, by Dance Brightly. O-M J Doyle Racing Stable, Ltd, B-Michael Doyle (ON), $4,178.
|Winning Time: :57 (ft)
|GG, 9TH, ALW, $33,358, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 6-7.
|7—
|CROSS CREEK, g, 7, Parker’s Storm Cat–Please Take Me Out, by Take Me Out. O-Chad Christensen, B-Shady Valley Ranch (WA), T-Frank Lucarelli, J-Silvio Ruiz Amador, $18,600.
|5—
|Silent Movies, g, 7, Chapel Royal–Magic Show, by Notebook. ($170,000 2015 OBSMAR). O-Doyle, Cheryl, Gonzalez, Reina and Gutierrez, Matthew, B-Steve Prather (FL), $6,200.
|1—
|Palaleo, g, 4, Noble Mission (GB)–Kelwynne, by Yes It’s True. ($100,000 ’17 BESOCT). O-Creel, Allen, Russell, Jerome and Stanton, Mark, B-H & E Ranch (KY), $3,720.
|Winning Time: :56 (fm)
|CT, 4TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 6-6.
|4—
|AMELIA BEDELIA, f, 4, Fed Biz–French Sadie, by Successful Appeal. O-David M Raim, B-Schiano racing inc (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $17,325.
|1—
|Skylar’s Trick, f, 4, Fiber Sonde–Phone Jazz, by Phone Trick. O-Michael E Sterling, B-Michael E Sterling (WV), $5,775.
|2—
|Lucille of Troy, f, 3, Revolutionary–Greeley Appealing, by Mr. Greeley. O-Westbrook Stables, LLC, B-Westbrook Stables LLC (KY), $2,888.
|Winning Time: 1:27 (ft)
|EVD, 8TH, ALW, $26,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-6.
|1A—
|QUIKFAST N AHURRY, f, 3, Closing Argument–Wynning Ride, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Whispering Oaks Farm LLC, B-Carrol J Castille (LA), T-Steven B. Flint, J-Gerard Melancon, $15,600.
|6—
|Special Connection, f, 3, Goldencents–Causeforconfusion, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Hernandez, Earl J, Hernandez, Keith J and Duvieilh, John, B-Earl Hernandez, Keith Hernandez, John Duvieilh & Bill Langford (LA), $5,200.
|5—
|Hey Grace, f, 3, Custom for Carlos–Wood Art, by Avenue of Flags. O-Chris Klein, B-Kirk L Harris & Gillian Harris (LA), $2,860.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
