North American Graded Stakes Results June 20

|BELMONT S. (G1), BEL, $1,000,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 6-20.
|8—
|TIZ THE LAW, c, 3, Constitution–Tizfiz, by Tiznow. ($110,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Sackatoga Stable, B-Twin Creeks Farm (NY), T-Barclay Tagg, J-Manuel Franco, $535,000.
|9—
|Dr Post, c, 3, Quality Road–Mary Delaney, by Hennessy. ($200,000 ’17 KEENOV; $400,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-St Elias Stable, B-Cloyce C Clark (KY), $185,000.
|3—
|Max Player, c, 3, Honor Code–Fools in Love, by Not for Love. O-Hall, George E and SportBLX Thoroughbreds Corp, B-K & G Stables (KY), $100,000.
|Also Ran: Pneumatic, Tap It to Win, Sole Volante, Modernist, Farmington Road, Fore Left, Jungle Runner.
|Winning Time: 1:46 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 1HF, 2HF.
|Odds: 0.80, 7.90, 14.20.
|ACORN S. (G1), BEL, $300,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 6-20.
|1—
|GAMINE, f, 3, Into Mischief–Peggy Jane, by Kafwain. ($220,000 ’18 KEESEP; $1,800,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Michael Lund Petersen, B-Grace Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-John R. Velazquez, $165,000.
|6—
|Pleasant Orb, f, 3, Orb–Pleasant Home, by Seeking the Gold. O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles E Fipke (KY), $60,000.
|3—
|Water White, f, 3, Conveyance–Uzume, by Unbridled’s Song. ($50,000 ’18 FTKJUL). O-EV Racing Stable, B-Richard Forbush (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Lucrezia, Perfect Alibi, Casual, Glass Ceiling.
|Winning Time: 1:32 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 18 3/4, HF, 7 3/4.
|Odds: 0.70, 39.75, 33.50.
|JAIPUR S. (G1), BEL, $250,000, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 6-20.
|2—
|OLEKSANDRA (AUS), m, 6, Animal Kingdom–Alexandra Rose (SAF), by Caesour. O-Team Valor International, B-Team Valor Pty Ltd (AUS), T-Neil Drysdale, J-Joel Rosario, $137,500.
|1—
|Kanthaka, g, 5, Jimmy Creed–Sliced Bread, by Noonmark. ($140,000 2017 BES2YO). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $50,000.
|3—
|Texas Wedge, g, 5, Colonel John–Callmenancy, by Political Force. ($27,000 ’16 KEESEP; $30,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Miller, Peter, Rafter JR Ranch LLC, STD Racing Stable and Miller, Andy, B-Nancy Shuford (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Stubbins, White Flag, Lonhtwist, Pure Sensation, Hidden Scroll.
|Winning Time: 1:06 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 1 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.25, 16.20, 7.40.
|WOODY STEPHENS S. (G1), BEL, $242,500, 3YO, 7F, 6-20.
|1—
|NO PAROLE, c, 3, Violence–Plus One, by Bluegrass Cat. ($75,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Moss, Maggi and Tramontin, Greg, B-Coteau Grove Farms (LA), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Luis Saez, $137,500.
|4—
|Echo Town, c, 3, Speightstown–Letgomyecho, by Menifee. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-L and N Racing LLC, B-Betz, J Betz, Burns, CHNNHKThoroughbreds, Magers, et al (KY), $50,000.
|5—
|Shoplifted, c, 3, Into Mischief–Shopit, by Yes It’s True. ($525,000 ’18 KEESEP; $800,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-Grandview Equine, Cheyenne Stables, LLC and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Machmer Hall, Carrie Brogden &Craig Brogden (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Mischevious Alex, Meru.
|Winning Time: 1:21 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 1 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 3.10, 4.30, 3.95.
|WISE DAN S. (G2), CD, $200,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 6-20.
|3—
|FACTOR THIS, h, 5, The Factor–Capricious Miss (GB), by Singspiel (IRE). ($2,700 ’16 KEESEP; $11,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Gaining Ground Racing LLC, B-Maccabee Farm (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Shaun Bridgmohan, $119,040.
|2—
|English Bee, c, 4, English Channel–Evil Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $38,400.
|11—
|Parlor, g, 6, Lonhro (AUS)–My McIntosh, by Pulpit. ($60,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Hui, Michael M, Hooties Racing LLC and WSS Racing, LLC, B-Katierich Farms (KY), $19,200.
|Also Ran: Aquaphobia, Emmaus (IRE), March to the Arch, Casa Creed, Just Howard, Ritzy A. P..
|Winning Time: 1:41 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 1.00, 10.00, 6.10.
|PENNINE RIDGE S. (G2), BEL, $150,000, 3YO, 1MT, 6-20.
|1—
|DECORATED INVADER, c, 3, Declaration of War–Gamely Girl, by Arch. ($200,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Freeman, William T, Sandbrook, William and Manning, Cheryl, B-Redmon Farm, LLC (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $82,500.
|3—
|Proven Strategies, c, 3, Sky Mesa–Stormbeforethecalm, by Quiet American. ($55,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $77,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-D J Stable LLC, Green, Jonathan I and Empire Racing Club, B-A Francis Vanlangendonck, Barbara H. Vanlangendonck & Etarip Stables, Inc (FL), $30,000.
|4—
|Mr. Kringle, c, 3, Shakin It Up–South Wing, by Dixie Brass. ($35,000 ’17 FTNOCT; $10,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-That’s Amore Stable, McMahon, Michael J and Weeks, Bob, B-Cheryl Prudhomme & Dr Michael Gallivan (NY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Vanzzy, Famished, Venezuelan Hug.
|Winning Time: 1:33 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 1 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.60, 3.15, 12.90.
|WONDER AGAIN S. (G3), BEL, $145,500, 3YO, F, 1MT, 6-20.
|2—
|SWEET MELANIA, f, 3, American Pharoah–Sweet N Discreet, by Discreet Cat. ($600,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $82,500.
|3—
|Highland Glory, f, 3, Sky Mesa–Kristi With a K, by Petionville. O-Steadfast Stable, B-Bonner Young (KY), $30,000.
|4—
|Antoinette, f, 3, Hard Spun–Shuruq, by Elusive Quality. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Speaktomeofsummer, Selflessly.
|Winning Time: 1:34 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, HF, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 1.30, 3.20, 6.20.
|WILSHIRE S. (G3), SA, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 6-20.
|6—
|TOINETTE, m, 5, Scat Daddy–I Bet Toni Knows, by Sunriver. ($110,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Baca, Ken, Hudson, Jr, Edward J and Hudson, Lynne, B-JD Stuart, PC Bance, & A R Enterprises, Inc (KY), T-Neil D. Drysdale, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
|1—
|Red Lark (IRE), f, 3, Epaulette (AUS)–Firecrest (IRE), by Darshaan (GB). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Mrs S M Rogers & Sir Thomas Pilkington (IRE), $20,000.
|4—
|Querelle, f, 4, Violence–Orbital Affair, by El Corredor. ($50,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $120,000 2018 OBSMAR; 50,000gns 2018 TATDEC). O-Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch, B-Double Duck, Inc (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Gypsy Spirit (GB), Keeper Ofthe Stars.
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2 3/4, HF, NK.
|Odds: 0.70, 14.30, 26.70.
|LAZARO BARRERA S. (G3), SA, $100,000, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 6-20.
|1—
|COLLUSION ILLUSION, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Natalie Grace, by First Dude. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $300,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Agnew, Dan J, Orr, Rodney E, Schneider, Jerry and Xitco, John V, B-Donald R Dizney, LLC (FL), T-Mark Glatt, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
|2—
|Ragtime Blues, c, 3, Union Rags–Home of the Blues, by Street Cry (IRE). ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Frederick, Fielding, John D and Golconda Stables, B-Mike Pietrangelo (KY), $20,000.
|5—
|Howbeit, c, 3, Secret Circle–Emerlaude, by El Corredor. ($15,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-C T R Stables LLC (Calvert), B-University of Kentucky (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Phantom Boss, Alcools.
|Winning Time: 1:16 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 3 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 2.10, 43.30.
