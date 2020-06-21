North American Graded Stakes Results June 21

|AMERICAN S. (G3), SA, $102,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 6-21.
|4—
|BLITZKRIEG, g, 5, War Front–Bauble Queen, by Arch. O-R3 Racing LLC and Calara Farms, B-Ramona S Bass, LLC (KY), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Victor Espinoza, $60,000.
|8—
|Bowies Hero, h, 6, Artie Schiller–Remembered, by Sky Mesa. ($17,000 ’15 KEESEP; $32,000 2016 FTMMAY). O-Agave Racing Stable, ERJ Racing, LLC, Madaket Stables LLC and Rockin Robin Racing Stable, B-Pope McLean, Pope McLean Jr & MarcMcLean (KY), $20,000.
|5 (DH) —
|Sharp Samurai, g, 6, First Samurai–Secret Wish, by Street Cry (IRE). ($85,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC, Rancho Temescal LLC and Glatt, Mark, B-Cudney Stables (KY), $9,000.
|6 (DH) —
|Souter (GB), g, 6, Poet’s Voice (GB)–Storming Sioux (GB), by Storming Home (GB). (34,000gns ’15 TATOCT; 130,000gns 2016 TATHIT). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (GB), $9,000.
|Also Ran: True Valour (IRE), Border Town, Cleopatra’s Strike, King of Speed, Bolo.
|Winning Time: 1:33 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, 2 1/4, NK, NK.
|Odds: 7.40, 6.40, 2.60, 72.70.
|SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO S. (G3), SA, $101,500, 3YO/UP, A1 3/4MT, 6-21.
|2—
|RED KING, h, 6, English Channel–Youre Speeding Luv, by A.P. Indy. O-Little Red Feather Racing, Jacobsen, Gordon and Belmonte, Philip, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Umberto Rispoli, $60,000.
|4—
|Siberian Iris (IRE), m, 6, Excelebration (IRE)–Dawn to Dance (IRE), by Selkirk. O-Calumet Farm, B-Sahara Group Holdings (IRE), $20,000.
|8—
|Ward ‘n Jerry, g, 7, Lucky Pulpit–Tamarack Bay, by Dehere. O-Williams, Mr and Mrs Larry D, B-Mr & Mrs Larry D Williams (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Tintoretto (GER), Swamp Souffle, Avalanche, Soberano (FR), Kershaw.
|Winning Time: 2:46 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 3/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 3.90, 7.40, 0.70.
|WHIMSICAL S. (CAN-G3), WO, $94,656, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-21.
|1—
|JEAN ELIZABETH, m, 5, Adios Charlie–Rooney Doodle, by Lit de Justice. O-Ravin, Richard, Patricia’s Hope LLC and Rivelli, Larry, B-Larry Rivelli & Richard Ravin (IL), T-Larry Rivelli, J-David Moran, $55,118.
|8—
|Painting, f, 4, Distorted Humor–Handpainted, by A.P. Indy. O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (J G Sikura), Sikura, Glenn and Windsor Boys Racing, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc & Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms (KY), $18,373.
|3—
|Summer Sunday, m, 5, Silent Name (JPN)–Dancing Allstar, by Millennium Allstar. (C$95,000 ’16 ONTSEP). O-Scott, Anne and William J, B-Trinity West Stables LTD (ON), $11,024.
|Also Ran: Charmaine’s Mia, Foxxy Belle, Gamble’s Candy, Western Curl, Ellyb, Ode to Joy, Alnilah.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 1 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 0.70, 13.95, 7.80.
