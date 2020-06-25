North American Graded Stakes Results June 25

|JACQUES CARTIER S. (G3), WO, $105,221, 4YO/UP, 6F, 6-25.
|5—
|PINK LLOYD, g, 8, Old Forester–Gladiator Queen, by Great Gladiator. (C$30,000 ’13 ONTSEP). O-Entourage Stable, B-John Carey (ON), T-Robert P. Tiller, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $69,292.
|1—
|Malibu Secret, g, 6, Malibu Moon–Ain’t No Tellin’, by Dynaformer. O-1569389 Ontario, Inc and Schickedanz, Bruno, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $18,331.
|4—
|Not So Quiet, g, 5, Silent Name (JPN)–Mona Moon, by Perigee Moon. O-Heste Sport, Inc, B-Heste Sport Inc – TB Racing Division (ON), $12,099.
|Also Ran: Circle of Friends.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, HF, 1.
|Odds: 0.25, 7.65, 3.60.
