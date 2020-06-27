North American Graded Stakes Results June 27

|STEPHEN FOSTER S. (G2), CD, $500,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 6-27.
|5—
|TOM’S D’ETAT, h, 7, Smart Strike–Julia Tuttle, by Giant’s Causeway. ($330,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-G M B Racing, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), T-Albert M. Stall, Jr., J-Miguel Mena, $300,700.
|6—
|By My Standards, c, 4, Goldencents–A Jealous Woman, by Muqtarib. ($150,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-Don Ladd (KY), $97,000.
|7—
|Silver Dust, g, 6, Tapit–Filare l’Oro, by Hard Spun. ($270,000 ’15 KEESEP; $510,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Tom R Durant, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $48,500.
|Also Ran: Multiplier, Owendale, Fearless, Pirate’s Punch, Alkhaatam.
|Winning Time: 1:47 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 2 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 1.30, 1.90, 27.80.
|OHIO DERBY (G3), TDN, $500,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 6-27.
|1—
|DEAN MARTINI, g, 3, Cairo Prince–Soundwave, by Friends Lake. ($72,000 ’17 KEENOV; $220,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Raise the BAR Racing, LLC, B-Brereton C Jones & Bret Jones (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Ricardo Mejias, $300,000.
|10—
|South Bend, c, 3, Algorithms–Sandra’s Rose, by Old Trieste. ($70,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Sagamore Farm LLC, B-Highclere, Inc (KY), $100,000.
|13—
|Storm the Court, c, 3, Court Vision–My Tejana Storm, by Tejano Run. ($5,000 ’18 FTKFEB; $60,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-David A Bernsen LLC, Exline-Border Racing LLC, Hudock, Dan and Wilson, Susanna, B-Stepping Stone Farm (KY), $50,000.
|Also Ran: Rowdy Yates, Sprawl, Lebda, Rogue Element, Unrighteous, Informative, Bear Alley, Code Runner, Established, Dack Janiel’s.
|Winning Time: 1:51 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 2, 3.
|Odds: 14.60, 4.80, 2.40.
|NEW YORK S. (G2), BEL, $250,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/4MT, 6-27.
|7—
|MEAN MARY, f, 4, Scat Daddy–Karlovy Vary, by Dynaformer. O-Alex G Campbell, Jr, B-Alex G Campbell, Jr Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Luis Saez, $137,500.
|3—
|My Sister Nat (FR), m, 5, Acclamation (GB)–Starlet’s Sister (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). (20,000EUR ’16 ARQFEB). O-Peter M Brant, B-Ecurie Des Monceaux (FR), $50,000.
|2—
|Feel Glorious (GB), f, 4, Bated Breath (GB)–Self Centred (GB), by Medicean (GB). (52,000gns ’17 TATOCT; 130,000gns 2018 TATHIT). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Tango Uniform Racing LLC, B-Mrs E C Roberts (GB), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Call Me Love (GB), Fools Gold, Valiance.
|Winning Time: 2:01 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 5 1/4, NK, 2HF.
|Odds: 1.20, 9.00, 26.00.
|JUST A GAME S. (G1), BEL, $250,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 6-27.
|4—
|NEWSPAPEROFRECORD (IRE), f, 4, Lope De Vega (IRE)–Sunday Times (GB), by Holy Roman Emperor (IRE). (200,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Times of Wigan Ltd (IRE), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $137,500.
|1—
|Beau Recall (IRE), m, 6, Sir Prancealot (IRE)–Greta D’argent (IRE), by Great Commotion. (17,000EUR ’15 TATIRE). O-Slam Dunk Racing and Medallion Racing, B-Tom Wallace (IRE), $50,000.
|6—
|Uni (GB), m, 6, More Than Ready–Unaided (GB), by Dansili (GB). (40,000EUR ’15 ARQAUG). O-Dubb, M, Head of Plains Partners LLC, LaPenta, R and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Haras d’Etreham (GB), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Regal Glory, Zofelle (IRE), Valedictorian.
|Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3, HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.05, 10.40, 1.05.
|FLEUR DE LIS S. (G2), CD, $200,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 6-27.
|5—
|MIDNIGHT BISOU, m, 5, Midnight Lute–Diva Delite, by Repent. ($80,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Bloom Racing Stable, LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), Madaket Stables LLC and Allen Racing LLC, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Mike E. Smith, $121,520.
|7—
|Motion Emotion, f, 4, Take Charge Indy–Golden Motion, by Smart Strike. ($55,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Abbondanza Racing, LLC, Mark DeDomenico LLC and Medallion Racing, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $39,200.
|2—
|Another Broad, m, 5, Include–Dynamic Deputy, by Deputy Minister. ($340,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Farfellow Farm, Ltd, B-Fitzhugh, LLC (MD), $19,600.
|Also Ran: Serengeti Empress, Red Dane (ITY), Go Google Yourself, Chocolate Kisses.
|Winning Time: 1:48 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 8 1/4, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 0.50, 34.00, 25.90.
|TRUE NORTH S. (G2), BEL, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 6-27.
|8—
|FIRENZE FIRE, h, 5, Poseidon’s Warrior–My Every Wish, by Langfuhr. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr Amore Stables (FL), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $82,500.
|6—
|Stan the Man, g, 6, Broken Vow–Nite in Rome, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($82,000 ’14 KEENOV; $150,000 ’15 FTKJUL). O-Long Lake Stable LLC, B-Emma Quinn, Dermot Quinn, Scott Pierce &Debbie Pierce (KY), $30,000.
|5—
|Yorkton, h, 6, Speightstown–Sunday Affair, by A.P. Indy. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Wicked Trick, Diamond King, Midnightcharly.
|Winning Time: 1:15 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 3 1/4, HD.
|Odds: 1.10, 6.20, 4.20.
|NASSAU S. (CAN-G2), WO, $129,382, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 6-27.
|5—
|ELIZABETH WAY (IRE), f, 4, Frankel (GB)–Maids Causeway (IRE), by Giant’s Causeway. (58,000EUR 2019 GOFNOV). O-John J McCormack, B-Godolphin (IRE), T-Roger L. Attfield, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $76,709.
|2—
|Another Time, f, 4, Munnings–Idoitmyway, by Unbridled’s Song. ($110,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Hoolie Racing Stable, LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $25,570.
|6—
|Malakeh (GB), m, 5, Harbour Watch (IRE)–Marisa (GER), by Desert Sun (GB). (67,000EUR ’16 BBASEP). O-Heider Family Stables LLC, Madaket Stables LLC and Kisber, Michael E, B-Gestut Gorlsdorf (GB), $14,063.
|Also Ran: Amalfi Coast, Nantucket Red, Eyeinthesky.
|Winning Time: 1:33 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 5.65, 2.35, 2.00.
|REGRET S. (G3), CD, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8MT, 6-27.
|10—
|HARVEY’S LIL GOIL, f, 3, American Pharoah–Gloria S, by Tapit. O-Estate of Harvey A Clarke and Braverman, Paul, B-Harvey A Clarke (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Martin Garcia, $57,040.
|5—
|Crystal Cliffs (FR), f, 3, Canford Cliffs (IRE)–Preciously (FR), by Lord of England (GER). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC, and Wonder Stables, B-M. L. Bloodstock Ltd. (FR), $18,400.
|4—
|In Good Spirits, f, 3, Ghostzapper–Mon Arch Lass, by Arch. ($200,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Bal Mar Equine, LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $9,200.
|Also Ran: Pass the Plate, Dominga, Stunning Sky, Hendy Woods, Micheline, Eve of War, Wexx, Edgee Angel, Witez, His Glory.
|Winning Time: 1:47 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 1HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 11.10, 1.30, 7.60.
|VAGRANCY H. (G3), BEL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 6-27.
|6—
|VICTIM OF LOVE, f, 4, Speightstown–Spacy Tracy, by Awesome Again. ($160,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Daniel J Burke (KY), T-Todd M. Beattie, J-Jose Lezcano, $55,000.
|5—
|Come Dancing, m, 6, Malibu Moon–Tizahit, by Tiznow. O-Blue Devil Racing Stable (Holliday), B-Blue Devil Racing Stable, LLC (KY), $20,000.
|7—
|Pacific Gale, m, 5, Flat Out–Pacific Whisper, by Forestry. ($50,000 ’15 KEENOV; $24,000 ’16 OBSAUG; $72,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Tobey L Morton, B-Bally Breeders (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Jakarta, Royal Charlotte, Chalon.
|Winning Time: 1:16 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 4 1/4, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 27.00, 0.95, 15.80.
|BASHFORD MANOR S. (G3), CD, $100,000, 2YO, 6F, 6-27.
|6—
|CAZADERO, c, 2, Street Sense–Wild Gams, by Forest Wildcat. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $60,760.
|7—
|County Final, c, 2, Oxbow–Tapajo, by Tapit. ($9,500 ’19 KEESEP). O-Ennis, John, Noriega, Hayden and 47 Roses, LLC, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $19,600.
|5—
|Herd Immunity, c, 2, Union Rags–Enhanced, by Malibu Moon. ($12,000 ’19 KEESEP; $25,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Mike G Rutherford (KY), $9,800.
|Also Ran: Hulen, Hyperfocus, Gatsby, Crown and Coke.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 1 3/4, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 16.00, 12.60.
