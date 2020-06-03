North American Graded Stakes Results June 3

|BEAUGAY S. (G3), BEL, $97,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 6-3.
|1—
|RUSHING FALL, m, 5, More Than Ready–Autumnal, by Forestry. ($320,000 ’16 FTSAUG). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Javier Castellano, $55,000.
|4—
|Call Me Love (GB), f, 4, Sea the Stars (IRE)–Fresnay (GB), by Rainbow Quest. (82,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-R Unicorn Stable, B-Grundy Bloodstock SRL (GB), $20,000.
|5—
|Passing Out, f, 4, Orb–Party Now, by Tiznow. O-Janney, III, Stuart S and Phipps Stable, B-Stuart S Janney, III LLC & Phipps Stable (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Got Stormy, Xenobia (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2, 2 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.85, 6.50, 8.30.
