North American Graded Stakes Results June 6

|SANTA ANITA DERBY (G1), SA, $401,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 6-6.
|6—
|HONOR A. P., r, 3, Honor Code–Hollywood Story, by Wild Rush. ($850,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-George Krikorian (KY), T-John A. Shirreffs, J-Mike E. Smith, $240,000.
|7—
|Authentic, c, 3, Into Mischief–Flawless, by Mr. Greeley. ($350,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Spendthrift Farm LLC, Starlight Racing and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $80,000.
|2—
|Rushie, c, 3, Liam’s Map–Conquest Angel, by Colonel John. ($70,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Daniell, Jim and Daniell, Donna, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $48,000.
|Also Ran: Anneau d’Or, Shooters Shoot, Friar’s Road, Azul Coast.
|Winning Time: 1:48 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 1 1/4, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 2.20, 0.50, 12.60.
|HOLLYWOOD GOLD CUP S. (G1), SA, $300,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 6-6.
|5—
|IMPROBABLE, c, 4, City Zip–Rare Event, by A.P. Indy. ($110,000 ’16 KEENOV; $200,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-WinStar Farm LLC, China Horse Club International Ltd and SF Racing LLC, B-St George Farm LLC & G Watts HumphreyJr (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Drayden Van Dyke, $180,000.
|3—
|Higher Power, h, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Alternate, by Seattle Slew. ($250,000 2019 KEEAPR). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $60,000.
|6—
|Tenfold, h, 5, Curlin–Temptress, by Tapit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Brown Storm (CHI), Midcourt, Parsimony.
|Winning Time: 2:01 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 4HF, 2HF.
|Odds: 1.30, 3.20, 9.70.
|CARTER H. (G1), BEL, $250,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 6-6.
|11—
|VEKOMA, c, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Mona de Momma, by Speightstown. ($135,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-R A Hill Stable and Gatsas Stables, B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY), T-George Weaver, J-Javier Castellano, $137,500.
|5—
|Network Effect, c, 4, Mark Valeski–Sandy Key Gal, by Put It Back. ($95,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Louis Jolin (FL), $50,000.
|7—
|American Anthem, h, 6, Bodemeister–Indy’s Windy, by A.P. Indy. ($180,000 ’15 KEESEP; $435,000 2016 OBSMAR; $145,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Don Tiger, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Firenze Fire, Nitrous, Mind Control, Bon Raison, Still Having Fun.
|Winning Time: 1:21 (sy)
|Margins: 7 1/4, 1 1/4, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 1.65, 2.85, 16.60.
|SANTA ANITA OAKS (G2), SA, $196,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 6-6.
|1—
|SWISS SKYDIVER, f, 3, Daredevil–Expo Gold, by Johannesburg. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Peter J Callahan, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Mike E. Smith, $120,000.
|3—
|Speech, f, 3, Mr Speaker–Scribbling Sarah, by Freud. ($65,000 ’18 OBSJAN; $190,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Gail Rice (FL), $40,000.
|2—
|Merneith, f, 3, American Pharoah–Flattermewithroses, by Flatter. ($350,000 ’17 FTKNOV; $600,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-HRH Prince Sultan Bin Mishal Al Saud, B-China Horse Club (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Regal Beauty.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4, 7 1/4, 4HF.
|Odds: 0.60, 2.00, 4.30.
|FORT MARCY S (G2)., BEL, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 6-6.
|5—
|INSTILLED REGARD, h, 5, Arch–Enhancing, by Forestry. ($1,050,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-OXO Equine LLC, B-Katierich Farms (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $82,500.
|7—
|Devamani (FR), g, 6, Dubawi (IRE)–Daryakana (FR), by Selkirk. (62,500EUR 2017 ARQARC). O-Goldfarb, Sanford J. and Abraham, Samuel, B-S. C. H. H. The Aga Khan Studs (FR), $30,000.
|3—
|Somelikeithotbrown, c, 4, Big Brown–Marilyn Monroan, by Tapit. O-Skychai Racing LLC and Koenig, David, B-Hot Pink Stables & Sand Dollar Stables (NY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Synchrony, Flop Shot (IRE), Social Paranoia, Temple, Tribhuvan (FR), Gucci Factor.
|Winning Time: 1:47 (gd)
|Margins: NK, 1, HD.
|Odds: 2.20, 9.50, 11.00.
|WESTCHESTER S. (G3), BEL, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 6-6.
|9—
|CODE OF HONOR, c, 4, Noble Mission (GB)–Reunited, by Dixie Union. O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-John R. Velazquez, $55,000.
|1—
|Endorsed, c, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Dance Card, by Tapit. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $20,000.
|8—
|Forewarned, h, 5, Flat Out–Fortune Play, by Five Star Day. ($40,000 2018 FTMDEC). O-Uriah St Lewis, B-Preston Stables LLC (OH), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Joevia, Payne, Mihos, Monongahela, Senior Investment, Prendimi.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (my)
|Margins: HF, 6, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 1.25, 3.35, 59.75.
|INTERCONTINENTAL S. (G3), BEL, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7FT, 6-6.
|5—
|NEWSPAPEROFRECORD (IRE), f, 4, Lope De Vega (IRE)–Sunday Times (GB), by Holy Roman Emperor (IRE). (200,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Times of Wigan Ltd (IRE), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $55,000.
|7—
|Regal Glory, f, 4, Animal Kingdom–Mary’s Follies, by More Than Ready. O-Paul P Pompa, Jr, B-Paul P Pompa (KY), $20,000.
|12—
|Significant Form, m, 5, Creative Cause–Church by the Sea, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($75,000 ’16 FTKJUL; $575,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Stephanie Seymour Brant, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Viadera (GB), Saratoga Treasure, Rose Flower (GER), Jakarta, Eyeinthesky, Getmotherarose, Jc’s Shooting Star.
|Winning Time: 1:22 3/5 (yl)
|Margins: 4, 2 1/4, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 1.35, 5.90, 3.35.
|DOGWOOD S. (G3), CD, $100,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 6-6.
|2—
|FOUR GRACES, f, 3, Majesticperfection–Ivory Empress, by Seeking the Gold. O-Whitham Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Whitham Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Ian R. Wilkes, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $60,140.
|8—
|Edgeway, f, 3, Competitive Edge–Magical Solution, by Stormin Fever. ($35,000 ’17 KEENOV; $275,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Pope McLean, Valerie Blethen & David Blethen (KY), $19,400.
|3—
|Bayerness, f, 3, Bayern–Weight No More, by Pure Prize. ($170,000 ’18 KEESEP; $350,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Belladonna Racing, LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $9,700.
|Also Ran: Lady Glamour, Ain’t No Elmers, Clivetty, Magic Dance, Naughty Thoughts.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 5 3/4, 5 3/4.
|Odds: 2.30, 1.60, 8.20.
