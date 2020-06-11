North American Maiden Winners June 11

Exaggerator–Gold n Eskimo by Seeking the Gold; XTREMA, f, 2, GG, Msw, 6-11, 5f, :59 3/5. B-K. C. Garrett Farm (KY.). $55,000 ’19 KEESEP. ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Tapit–Pension by Seeking the Gold; THOUGHTFULLY, f, 2, CD, Msw, 6-11, 5 1/2f, 1:04 4/5. B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. (KY.). $950,000 ’19 FTSAUG. *1/2 to Annual Report(G2) *1/2 to Giant Payday(MSW$331,299).

Calibrachoa–Isn’t She Gorgeous by Yes It’s True; SOUTHERN BEAUTY, f, 3, EVD, Msw, 6-10, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-J. Adcock & Montgomery Equine Center (LA.). $2,000 ’17 ESLOCT; $45,000 2019 ESLTYO. *1/2 to Yes Gorgeous(MSW$281,825).

Competitive Edge–Cool Slew by Seattle Slew; COOL EDGE, c, 3, CBY, Mcl 5000, 6-11, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Josham Farms Limited (ON.). $28,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $60,000 ’18 KEESEP; $20,000 2019 OBSJUN. *1/2 to Globetrotter(G3$295,154).

Daredevil–Go Forth North (G3$296,489), by North Light (IRE); WILD NORTH, f, 3, BEL, Mcl 40000, 6-11, 1mT, 1:37 1/5. B-SF Bloodstock LLC (NY.). $20,000 2019 OBSJUN.

Daredevil–Heartbeat Again by Mr. Greeley; DANCEWITHTHEDEVIL, f, 3, TDN, Msw, 6-11, 5f, 1:01 2/5. B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY.). $1,000 ’18 FTKFEB; $12,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $25,000 2019 OBSMAR.

Fed Biz–Street Reflection by Street Cry (IRE); NORA’S LEGACY, f, 3, CBY, Msw, 6-10, 5 1/2f, 1:07 . B-Bravo / Schenian (MN.).

Freedom Child–Real Peaceful by Real Quiet; PEACEFUL CHILD, f, 3, CT, Msw, 6-11, 6 1/2f, 1:20 4/5. B-Bridget K. Brown (WV.).

Fury Kapcori–Sanibel Sole by Miswaki; LOVER BOY, c, 3, BTP, Msw, 6-11, 5 1/2f, 1:04 4/5. B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL.). *1/2 to Sole of the City(MSW$291,906) *1/2 to Sweet Belle(G2P$307,649).

Girolamo–Got Smarts by Smart Strike; DONT GET SMART, f, 3, WO, Mcl 15000, 6-11, 7f, 1:25 2/5. B-Janeane Everatt, James Everatt & Arika Everatt-Meeuse (ON.). $30,000 2019 OBSJUN.

Honor Code–Aspiring by Seeking the Gold; CREED, c, 3, BEL, Msw, 6-11, 1 1/16m, 1:44 1/5. B-G. Watts Humphrey Jr. & W. S. Farish (KY.). $650,000 ’18 KEESEP.

I Want Revenge–Goodlookinlucky by Lookin At Lucky; LOOKIN FOR REVENGE, g, 3, GG, Msw, 6-11, 1 1/16m, 1:45 1/5. B-Lou Neve (KY.).

Justin Phillip–Windsail by Grand Appointment; WINDY LU WHO, f, 3, BTP, Msw, 6-11, 5 1/2f, 1:06 4/5. B-Susan Anderson Racing LLC (OH.).

Ministers Wild Cat–Twentyfive to Life by Kafwain; PAROLEE, g, 3, ARP, Msw, 6-10, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA.).

Sidney’s Candy–Magic Mama by Successful Appeal; MAGICAL CANDY, c, 3, EVD, Mcl 20000, 6-10, 1m, 1:40 . B-Steve E. Holliday (LA.). $10,000 ’18 OBSJAN.

Time Bandit–War Buster by War Front; WAR BANDIT, f, 3, EVD, Mcl 12500, 6-10, 6f, 1:14 1/5. B-Gerald L Averett (LA.).

Warrior’s Reward–Forthelonghaul by Ben Bulben; TEMUJIN LADY, f, 3, CBY, Msw, 6-10, 5 1/2f, 1:06 1/5. B-Dan Kjorsvik (MN.).

Brutal Attack–Aly Mon by Mongoose; ALYS EPISODE, f, 4, EVD, Mcl 20000, 6-11, 5fT, :59 1/5. B-Max Riddle (LA.).

Divine Park–Cat Rush by Tactical Cat; DIVINE RIDE, f, 4, ASD, Msw, 6-10, 5 1/2f, 1:08 . B-K 5 Stables, Inc. (MB.).

Fed Biz–Lake Como by Salt Lake; WHITE WOLF, g, 4, CD, Mcl 10000, 6-11, 6 1/2f, 1:18 1/5. B-Roger S. Braugh Jr. (KY.). $75,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $280,000 2018 OBSAPR. *1/2 to Cosmo Charlie(G2P$477,514).

Lemon Drop Kid–Picturesque by Smart Strike; PASTORAL, f, 4, ARP, Msw, 6-10, 5 1/2f, 1:06 . B-G. Watts Humphrey Jr. (KY.). $2,500 2020 KEEJAN.

Lucky Pulpit–Aspen Gal by Talkin Man; JOHN’S INTUITION, g, 4, GG, Mcl 8000, 6-11, 5 1/2f, 1:05 . B-Harris Farms (CA.). $50,000 ’17 CTNAUG.

Nephrite (GB)–Inca’s Flight by Fusaichi Pegasus; PIERIAN, f, 4, WO, Mcl 7500, 6-11, 5f, :59 . B-Michael C. Byrne (ON.). C$1,500 ’17 ONTAUG.

Raison d’Etat–Lauren’s Tizzy by Tiznow; TIZAHRA, f, 4, CD, Msw, 6-11, 1mT, 1:37 1/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $13,000 ’17 KEESEP. *1/2 to Celebrated Talent($311,490).

Raison d’Etat–Battaleys by Speightstown; BATTALSTOWN, g, 4, LAD, Mcl 5000, 6-10, 5 1/2f, 1:07 3/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $1,500 ’17 KEESEP.

Overanalyze–Alexandria Wa by Bluegrass Cat; INK SPLOTZ, g, 5, BEL, Mcl 40000, 6-11, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA.). $45,000 ’16 FTKOCT.