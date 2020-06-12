North American Maiden Winners June 12

Creative Cause–Divine Happiness by Divine Park; ESPIA, c, 2, GP, Msw, 6-12, 5fT, :56 3/5. B-Brereton C. Jones (KY.). $85,000 ’18 KEENOV; $7,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Idiot Proof–Dark Mandate by Perfect Mandate; MANDO, c, 2, GG, Msw, 6-12, 5f, :59 4/5. B-Andreas Psarras (CA.).

Midshipman–Dancing My Way by Wildcat Heir; WINK, f, 2, BEL, Msw, 6-12, 5fT, :56 4/5. B-Tony Citarrella & RAM Racing (KY.). $50,000 ’18 KEENOV; $110,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Tapiture–Clamorous Clarissa by Valid Expectations; HULEN, c, 2, CD, Msw, 6-12, 5 1/2f, 1:04 4/5. B-Keith Asmussen (TX.). $50,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Congrats–Lisa’s Dream by Medaglia d’Oro; DREAM D’ORO, c, 3, GP, Mcl 20000, 6-12, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Brushy Hill Enterprises LLC (KY.). $26,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $50,000 2019 OBSAPR.

Flatter–Spoken Not Broken by Broken Vow; ELOQUENT SPEAKER, f, 3, BEL, Msw, 6-12, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-Fred W. Hertrich III & John D. Fielding (NY.). $100,000 ’18 FTNAUG.

Giant’s Causeway–Overandabeauty by Grand Slam; MEADOW BEAUTY, f, 3, GP, Msw, 6-12, 5fT, :56 . B-My Meadowview LLC (KY.).

Langfuhr–Blondz Away by Skip Away; MADAM NOVETZKE, f, 3, BTP, Mcl 5000, 6-12, 5 1/2f, 1:07 1/5. B-C. J. Thoroughbreds (KY.).

Uncle Mo–Forest Music (G2$370,566), by Unbridled’s Song; UNCLE CHUCK, c, 3, SA, Msw, 6-12, 1m, 1:36 3/5. B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY.). $250,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Kentuckian (G3) *1/2 to Electric Forest (G3).

Yankee Gentleman–Yes It’s Gold by Yes It’s True; CASTLEMAN, g, 3, EVD, Mcl 12500, 6-11, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Dr. J. David Richardson (LA.). *Full to Lady Grantham (MSW$324,160).

Pioneerof the Nile–American Lady by Stormy Atlantic; GREYES CREEK, c, 4, CD, Msw, 6-12, 1mT, 1:36 2/5. B-LNJ Foxwoods (KY.). $850,000 2018 OBSMAR.

Run Away and Hide–Miss Fark by Newfoundland; RONAMO, g, 4, CD, Mcl 20000, 6-12, 1 1/8m, 1:50 4/5. B-Whispering Oaks (KY.).