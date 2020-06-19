North American Maiden Winners June 19

Abstraction–Grand Lely Drive by Grand Slam; DAN WHO, g, 2, RUI, Msw, 6-19, 4 1/2f, :53 1/5. B-Sam E Stevens & Sammy L Stevens (NM.).

Cairo Prince–Chicalelee by Cherokee Run; TOUCHDOWN BROWN, c, 2, SA, Msw, 6-19, 4 1/2f, :52 4/5. B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA.).

D’ Funnybone–Shakaleena by Silver Deputy; MARKET ALERT, g, 2, BEL, Msw, 6-19, 5f, :58 . B-Wellspring Stables (NY.).

Hard Spun–T. R. Indy by Dixie Union; HARA, f, 2, GP, Msw, 6-19, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Fred W. Hertrich lll & John D. Fielding (KY.).

Maclean’s Music–Unicorn Girl ($483,508), by A. P. Five Hundred; JACKIE’S WARRIOR, c, 2, CD, Msw, 6-19, 5f, :57 2/5. B-J & J Stables (KY.). $95,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Midshipman–Nandira by Speightstown; CARAMEL CHIP, c, 2, GP, Mcl 25000, 6-19, 5f, 1:00 1/5. B-Bugle Hill Farm, LLC (KY.). $13,000 ’18 KEENOV; $23,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Blame–Minewander by Mineshaft; SENSE OF PLACE, f, 3, BTP, Msw, 6-19, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-CFP Thoroughbreds LLC (KY.). $57,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Flashpoint–Devilish Pride by Ide; MATT’S PRIDE, f, 3, EVD, Mcl 12500, 6-18, a5fT, :58 4/5. B-Samuel Breaux (LA.).

Hampton Court (AUS)–Printemps (CHI) (champion in Chile 1999-20, champion in Chile, 2000-2, $563,165), by Hussonet; HAMPTON SPRING, f, 3, BTP, Msw, 6-19, 6f, 1:13 . B-Mr. & Mrs. Kory Cornum (KY.).

Include–Jump Up by Jump Start; HARPER, c, 3, GP, Mcl 50000, 6-19, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Sierra Farm (KY.). $250,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Amy’s Challenge (MG1P$524,406).

Laugh Track–Fantasy Spin by A.P. Indy; SELFISH WOMAN, f, 3, RUI, Mcl 10000, 6-19, 5 1/2f, 1:04 4/5. B-Mike Abraham (NM.). $2,500 ’18 RUIAUG.

My Pal Charlie–Bear’s Marie by Congaree; FOURSWEETNIECES, f, 3, EVD, Mcl 12500, 6-18, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Floyd Pitzer & Renee Pitzer (LA.).

Souper Speedy–My Sweet Tooch by Tejabo; HAVE A SOUPER DAY, g, 3, WO, Moc 40000, 6-19, 7f, 1:24 3/5. B-John Carey (ON.). *1/2 to My Bad (SP$267,790).

Speightstown–Honor Bestowed by Honor Grades; U S S COLTON, g, 3, GP, Mcl 14000, 6-19, 6 1/2f, 1:17 4/5. B-John W. Phillips, Hank Snowden & Lynn Snowden (KY.). *1/2 to Taqarub (G3$256,962) *Full to Recepta (G3$696,700).

Stormy Atlantic–Ashbecca by Sandpit (BRZ); EASTERN OCEAN, c, 3, SA, Msw, 6-19, 1mT, 1:35 1/5. B-Dr. Rodney E. Orr (KY.). *1/2 to Ankeny Hill (MSW$318,690).

Union Rags–Happy Vale by Distorted Humor; LASTING UNION, f, 3, LRL, Msw, 6-19, a1 1/16m, 1:45 2/5. B-William D. Graham (ON.). $190,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Will Take Charge–Welcome Home by Dixieland Band; TUTTI BENVENUTI, f, 3, LRL, Msw, 6-19, 6f, 1:10 1/5. B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY.). *1/2 to Sounds of the City(MSP$293,399) *1/2 to Pool Winner (MG1P$453,420).

Big Drama–C R Vexora by Graeme Hall; MISS YOU BLUES, f, 4, BEL, Mcl 40000, 6-19, 6fT, 1:08 . B-Carlos Rafael & Timothy Piccin (FL.). $50,000 2018 OBSAPR.

Drosselmeyer–Tikkanita by Cozzene; PRESSONREGARDLESS, g, 4, BTP, Mcl 4000, 6-19, 1m 70y, 1:48 2/5. B-Ferran B. Robinson & Drosselmeyer Syndicate (KY.). *1/2 to New Outlook (SP$413,197).

Ghostzapper–Lady Cohiba (MSW$331,725), by Broken Vow; COHIBA GHOST, g, 4, WO, Moc 40000, 6-19, 7f, 1:24 2/5. B-Live Oak Stud (FL.).

Old Forester–Sammy’s Choice by Bold Executive; CHARLES STREET, g, 4, WO, Mcl 10000, 6-19, 6 1/2f, 1:20 . B-John Carey (ON.). C$16,000 ’17 ONTAUG.

Orb–Bluegrass Sapphire by Bluegrass Cat; SLY, g, 4, SA, Mcl 40000, 6-19, 1mT, 1:35 3/5. B-DJ Stables (KY.). $100,000 ’17 KEESEP.

Pioneerof the Nile–Holy Heavens (G1P$257,633), by Holy Bull; COILEAN BAWN, f, 4, BEL, Msw, 6-19, 1 1/4mT, 2:01 2/5. B-Profoal Partners 2, LLC (KY.). $375,000 ’17 KEESEP.