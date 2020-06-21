North American Maiden Winners June 21

Hit It a Bomb–Elke by Dixie Union; WESTON, g, 2, SA, Msw, 6-21, 4 1/2f, :52 1/5. B-Evadi Farm Team (KY.). $7,000 ’19 KEESEP. ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Into Mischief–Cayala by Cherokee Run; RODERICK, c, 2, BEL, Msw, 6-21, 5f, :57 4/5. B-Kingswood Farm & David Egan (KY.). $550,000 ’19 KEESEP. *Full to One Liner(G3$475,250).

Iqbaal–Searchingforahero by Officer; BLUES POWER, g, 2, CD, Mcl 40000, 6-21, 5f, :59 1/5. B-Wesley Ward (FL.).

Pioneerof the Nile–Free as a Bird (MSW$606,436), by Hard Spun; AIRWAR, c, 2, PRM, Msw, 6-21, 2f, :22 4/5. B-Elizabeth J. Valando & Pioneerof theNile Syndicate (KY.). $10,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Rattlesnake Bridge–Blame Dixie by Blame; TAMIAMI, f, 2, GP, Msw, 6-21, 5f, 1:00 3/5. B-A1A Racing (FL.).

Too Much Bling–Islet by Speightstown; DAMASCUS GATE, f, 2, PRM, Msw, 6-21, 2f, :21 1/5. B-William Hobbs (IA.).

Atreides–Headingley by Tiznow; FAMILY DAY, f, 3, PRM, Mcl 15000, 6-21, 5 1/2f, 1:05 4/5. B-Elevage II, LLC (ON.). $3,000 ’17 KEENOV.

Big Screen–Tell No One by El Prado (IRE); TOLD IT ALL, g, 3, WO, Moc 25000, 6-21, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 . B-Spring Farm (ON.). C$20,000 ’18 ONTAUG.

Broken Vow–Music Magic by Bernstein; WITH THIS VOW, f, 3, SA, Mcl 50000, 6-21, 6 1/2f, 1:16 4/5. B-Sierra Farm (KY.). $110,000 ’18 KEESEP; $195,000 2019 FTMMAY.

Broken Vow–Mendocino Beano by Smart Strike; SANSA’S VOW, f, 3, WO, Msw, 6-21, 1 1/16mT, 1:40 2/5. B-Sean Fitzhenry (ON.). $210,000 ’18 KEESEP. *Full to Tone Broke(MSW$534,905).

Central Banker–Spirit of Rose by City Zip; ZIPALONG, c, 3, BEL, Mcl 40000, 6-21, 1 1/16mT, 1:42 . B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC& Spruce Lane Farm (NY.). $24,000 ’18 OBSJAN; $72,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $100,000 2019 OBSAPR.

Circumference (IRE)–Howdoyoufindthered (IRE) by Choisir (AUS); CIRCLE THE RED, g, 3, LA, Mcl 3500, 6-21, 4 1/2f, :52 3/5. B-Linda Madsen (CA.).

Commissioner–Woman Smiling (IRE) by Mr. Greeley; FRENCH CHARM, f, 3, WO, Mcl 15000, 6-21, 5 1/2f, 1:06 . B-Monica Egger (KY.).

Congrats–Vivi’s Book by Lycius; LA CROIX, f, 3, PLN, Mcl 5000, 6-21, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA.).

Distorted Humor–Diamondsandcaviar by Street Cry (IRE); VODKA TWIST, g, 3, SA, Mcl 20000, 6-20, 1m, 1:39 . B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY.). $60,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $47,000 2019 OBSAPR.

English Channel–Winding Bay by Malibu Moon; CHEROKEE SOUND, f, 3, GP, Mcl 12500, 6-21, 1mT, 1:36 3/5. B-Wesley Ward & Kent Spellman (KY.).

Hampton Court (AUS)–Shining Kitten by Kitten’s Joy; KITTEN’S MAN, c, 3, MNR, Msw, 6-21, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-SFSG Racing LLC (Kathy Thomas) (KY.).

Into Mischief–Meadow Breeze (G1$301,301), by Meadowlake; PROVOCATION, f, 3, SA, Msw, 6-21, 6 1/2f, 1:16 4/5. B-Betz/D.J. Stables/CoCo/Burns/Magers (KY.). $160,000 ’18 KEESEP; $350,000 2019 OBSAPR. *1/2 to Magic Star(G3).

Lakerville–Craven Cottage by Smokester; QUEENSBECCAANDJANE, f, 3, SA, Msw, 6-21, 5 1/2fT, 1:02 4/5. B-Barry Abrams, Huston Racing & Dyan Bardy Farm (CA.). *1/2 to Lindz Winz(SW$351,670).

Lemon Drop Kid–Danessa Deluxe by Summer Bird; SUMMER KID, c, 3, GP, Msw, 6-21, 1m, 1:35 3/5. B-Gelfenstein Farm (KY.).

Mr Speaker–Temuka by Quality Road; EXCLUSIVE SPEAKER, g, 3, PLN, Msw, 6-20, 5 1/2f, 1:04 3/5. B-Fred W. Hertrich lll (KY.). $17,000 ’18 BESOCT.

Munnings–Royal Song Dancer by Langfuhr; DANCEFORMUNNY, f, 3, SA, Mcl 40000, 6-21, 1mT, 1:35 3/5. B-Garry Tussey (KY.).

Old Forester–Nursery Song by Beau Genius; FORESTER’S FORTUNE, c, 3, WO, Moc 40000, 6-21, 5f, :58 3/5. B-John Carey (ON.).

Oxbow–Velva by Gold Legend; VELVA’S LEGACY, f, 3, PRM, Msw, 6-20, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Heather R Loges & Alicia D McQuilkin (IA.). *1/2 to Launch Light(MSW$339,275).

Palace Malice–Meet At Lola’s by Smoke Glacken; DISTURBIN BOURBON, g, 3, GP, Mcl 10000, 6-21, 6 1/2f, 1:17 2/5. B-Milan Kosanovich (FL.). $125,000 ’18 FTKJUL.

Poseidon’s Warrior–Orlyana Queen by Kafwain; MY LOVELY GIRL, f, 3, CT, Msw, 6-20, 4 1/2f, :52 3/5. B-Orlyana Farm (FL.).

Race Day–Misty Run by Vindication; MISTY DAY, f, 3, EVD, Msw, 6-20, a5fT, :57 1/5. B-Cypress Bend Farm (KY.). *1/2 to Dunkin Bend(G3).

Run Away and Hide–Dynatap by Tapit; GENERAL MATHIS, g, 3, GP, Mcl 40000, 6-21, 1 1/16mT, 1:44 1/5. B-Gary J. Falter & Cindy Falter (OH.). $9,000 ’18 FTKFEB.

Street Boss–Blue Sky Vow by Broken Vow; SAYUA, f, 3, PRM, Msw, 6-20, 5f, :58 3/5. B-H. Allen Poindexter (IA.).

Sundarban–Astuzia by Royal Academy; RUNAWAY INDY, g, 3, LA, Mcl 3500, 6-21, 4 1/2f, :52 3/5. B-Andy Broberg & Gena Broberg (CA.).

Tailfromthecrypt–Precious Bay Queen by Bay Head King; VEIW FROM THE BAY, g, 3, RUI, Mcl 15000, 6-21, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-Gerald E. Marr (NM.).

Wicked Strong–St. Mary’s Citi by Citidancer; WICKED CITI, c, 3, EVD, Mcl 12500, 6-20, 7f, 1:24 1/5. B-Sandra Lombardo & Danzel Brendemuehl (NY.). $5,000 ’18 OBSOCT.

Attila’s Storm–Stoneridge by Harlan’s Holiday; BABO STORM, c, 4, RUI, Msw, 6-21, 5 1/2f, 1:04 2/5. B-Leonel Diaz Ortis (KY.).

Champ Pegasus–Sprint Queen by Orientate; PEGASUS SPRINT, g, 4, PLN, Mcl 8000, 6-21, 1 1/16m, 1:48 . B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA.). $3,000 ’17 BESOCT.

Curlin–Trensa by Giant’s Causeway; COASTAL DEFENSE, c, 4, CD, Msw, 6-21, 1m, 1:37 1/5. B-Helen K. Groves Revocable Trust (KY.). $800,000 ’17 KEESEP. *1/2 to Hawkbill(MG1$4,777,195) *1/2 to Free Drop Billy(G1$662,470).

Lookin At Lucky–Dynaffair by Dynaformer; LOVELY LUCKY, f, 4, BEL, Mcl 75000, 6-21, 1mT, 1:34 3/5. B-Vartan Vartanov (KY.). $5,000 ’17 FTKOCT.

Midshipman–The Bosser by Storm and a Half; SHIP BOSS, g, 4, PRM, Msw, 6-21, 6f, 1:10 2/5. B-Marlene M. Bryant & Robert M. Bryant (IA.). $30,000 ’17 IOWOCT.

Outflanker–Charge It to Marge by Stephen Got Even; STACKSDENERO, g, 4, CT, Mcl 5000, 6-20, 4 1/2f, :54 1/5. B-Pam Wofford & Edmund Benson (MD.).

Point of Entry–Groundbreaker by War Front; APRIL ENTRY, f, 4, MNR, Msw, 6-21, 1mT, 1:35 4/5. B-Douglas Arnold (KY.). $5,000 ’17 KEEJAN.

Violence–Delta Sensation by Thunder Gulch; LIZZIE B, f, 4, CD, Mcl 20000, 6-21, 6 1/2f, 1:18 1/5. B-Clearsky Farms (KY.). $210,000 ’17 FTSAUG. *1/2 to J J’s Lucky Train(G3$463,340).

El Corredor–Just Like Annie by Ide; HEZANOTHERCORREDOR, g, 5, EVD, Mcl 5000, 6-20, 1m, 1:42 4/5. B-David Campanile (LA.).

Limehouse–Red Rhapsody by Brahms; RHAPSODIES SIGN, g, 5, MNR, Msw, 6-21, 5 1/2f, 1:07 2/5. B-Wind N’ Springs Farm (WV.).