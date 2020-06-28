North American Maiden Winners June 28

Anthony’s Cross–Queenie’s Pride by Special Rate; JOY’S ROCKET, f, 2, CD, Msw, 6-28, 5f, :58 3/5. B-Weston Thoroughbreds Training & Sales (FL.). $47,000 2020 OBSMAR.

Brody’s Cause–Bible Belt by Pulpit; GOSPEL WAY, g, 2, WO, Msw, 6-28, 5f, :58 1/5. B-William B Thompson Jr. (VA.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Giant Gizmo–Golden Made (MSW$372,225), by Allen’s Prospect; HOWMUCHISTOOMUCH, f, 2, PRM, Msw, 6-28, 2f, :21 . B-Highfield Investment Group Inc (AB.). C$25,000 ’19 ALBSEP. *1/2 to Mexicali Blues(champion in Korea) *1/2 to Tell Me Lies(MSW$266,620).

Marking–Follow My Tail by Indian Charlie; PROOFSINTHEPUDDIN, f, 2, RUI, Msw, 6-28, 5f, :57 3/5. B-Brad King and Todd Fincher (NM.).

Square Eddie–Nicole and Ben by Russian Courage; JAZZ HANDS, c, 2, LRC, Msw, 6-28, 5f, :58 2/5. B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA.).

Tapiture–Naturally Wild (MSP$293,135), by Wild Again; ROYAL HABIBI, f, 2, GP, Mcl 25000, 6-28, 5f, :59 1/5. B-SJT Racing Stable LLC (FL.). *1/2 to Silsita(G3).

Constitution–April Snow by Candy Ride (ARG); SPEEDY HANS, g, 3, WO, Msw, 6-28, 5 1/2f, 1:03 4/5. B-Glen View Oaks, LLC (KY.).

Courageous Cat–Contender’s Queen by Strong Contender; CORAGESCONTENDER, g, 3, BEL, Mcl 40000, 6-28, 1mT, 1:36 . B-Linda K Dixon & Hector M Alejandro (NY.).

Diabolical–Rose’s Turn by Dixie Union; DIABOLICAL TURN, g, 3, RUI, Mcl 6500, 6-28, 5f, :59 2/5. B-J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (NM.).

Emcee–Capricious by Tiznow; EMCEE PRIME, c, 3, BEL, Mcl 40000, 6-28, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-Hidden Lake Farm, LLC (NY.).

Fiber Sonde–Shes Pretty Fancy by My Boy Adam; FANCY CONCHO, g, 3, CT, Msw, 6-27, 4 1/2f, :52 . B-Tim Grams & Judith Grams (WV.).

Flashback–Miss Personality by Broken Vow; EXTRA EFFORT, f, 3, CD, Msw, 6-28, 1m, 1:36 3/5. B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY.).

Flashy Wise Cat–May Ide by Ide; PRAY IDE SING, c, 3, EVD, Mcl 12500, 6-27, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Lee Young Farm (LA.).

Giant Oak–Love Handles ($262,501), by Sahm; BEAR OAK, c, 3, CD, Mcl 20000, 6-28, 1 1/16m, 1:45 . B-Nancy Vanier & Virginia Tarra Trust (KY.). *1/2 to Streamline(G2$922,319).

Holiday Promise–Bluegrass Miss by Bluegrass Cat; TEXAS RAIN, f, 3, LS, Mcl 10000, 6-28, 7f, 1:26 2/5. B-Jose Luis Espinoza (KY.).

Mucho Macho Man–Heckuva Good Time by Afternoon Deelites; MONGOLIAN WIND, g, 3, LRC, Mcl 40000, 6-28, 1m, 1:37 4/5. B-Daguadorj Ganbaatar (KY.).

My Golden Song–Avis E. by North Light (IRE); CAPT. ST. JACQUES, g, 3, LS, Msw, 6-28, 5fT, :56 4/5. B-Richard Chandler (TX.).

Notional–Star Citizen by Proud Citizen; SIGICRICKET, f, 3, PRM, Msw, 6-27, 6f, 1:10 2/5. B-Patrick Swan (OK.).

Paynter–Party Vow by Broken Vow; PAYNTER PARTY, c, 3, CD, Mcl 40000, 6-28, 7f, 1:24 4/5. B-Frank Jones Jr. (KY.).

Rattlesnake Bridge–Hi Hannah by Bernstein; STORM THE BRIDGE, g, 3, GP, Mcl 12500, 6-28, 5f, :59 . B-John E Shaw (FL.).

Run Brother Ron–Lexi’s Song by Desert Classic; AWESOME ALESSANDRA, f, 3, LRC, Mcl 50000, 6-28, 5 1/2f, 1:04 4/5. B-George Schmitt & Mary Clare Schmitt (CA.).

Secret Circle–Classy Marlin by Sky Classic; RISETOTHECHALLENGE, g, 3, WO, Moc 40000, 6-28, 6fT, 1:08 3/5. B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc. (KY.). *1/2 to Hesinfront(SW$446,658).

Sing Baby Sing–Quick Route by The Way Home; SELL BABY SELL, f, 3, RUI, Mcl 6500, 6-28, 5f, :58 3/5. B-Steve D. Prather (NM.).

Summer Front–City Roar by Carson City; SUMMER IN THE CITY, f, 3, GP, Msw, 6-28, 1mT, 1:35 4/5. B-Thomas Moore (KY.).

Tizway–Smart Engagement by Smart Strike; GIACOSA, f, 3, BEL, Msw, 6-28, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 3/5. B-Song Hill Thoroughbreds LLC & Roderick Towle (NY.).

Cyclotron–Crystal Chandelier by Houston; SECRET OF WAR, f, 4, LA, Mcl 3500, 6-27, 4 1/2f, :53 4/5. B-Bruce Headley (CA.).

Old Forester–Woodland City (SAF) by Al Mufti; FOUR ACES HIGH, g, 4, WO, Moc 40000, 6-28, 6fT, 1:08 3/5. B-Northern Dawn Stables Inc. & Robert Dabdou (ON.). C$17,000 ’17 ONTAUG.

Street Boss–Istamara (GB) by Teofilo (IRE); POWER END, c, 4, LS, Mcl 20000, 6-28, 5fT, :56 1/5. B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY.). $32,000 ’17 KEESEP; $37,000 2018 OBSAPR.

To Honor and Serve–My List (MG3$568,804), by Banker’s Gold; CAPTAIN VINNIE, g, 4, WO, Mcl 15000, 6-28, 6 1/2f, 1:18 2/5. B-Carlo Tucci (ON.).

Will Take Charge–Pious Ashley (G3P$251,563), by Include; GO FOR JIM, g, 4, PRM, Mcl 6250, 6-27, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY.). $60,000 ’16 KEENOV; $310,000 ’17 KEESEP.

Bedford Falls–Ruckus Ridge by Bold Ruckus; CHARLOTTE LOUISE, m, 5, PLN, Mcl 12500, 6-28, 6f, 1:12 . B-Jane Lytle (CA.). *1/2 to Paradise Dancer(G3$638,168).

Society Rock (IRE)–Lady From Limerick (IRE) by Rainbows for Life; EMERALD ROCKET (IRE), g, 5, GRM, Msw, 6-27, 2 1/8mT, 4:04 . B-Elton Lodge Stud (IRE.). 16,000EUR ’15 GOFNOV; 17,000EUR ’16 GOFSPT; 25,000gns 2017 TATHIT; 16,000gns 2018 TATHIT.

Tiznow–Weekend Party by A.P. Indy; LONELY WEEKEND, g, 5, GRM, Msw, 6-27, 2 1/8mT, 4:02 3/5. B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY.).

Tizway–Rumack by Corinthian; LINEA VERDE, m, 5, CT, Mcl 5000, 6-27, 7f, 1:30 . B-Machmer Hall & Montese LLC (KY.). $8,000 ’15 KEENOV.