North American Maiden Winners June 29

Great Notion–Outwithbigdaddy by Outflanker; MOOCHIE, f, 2, DEL, Msw, 6-29, 5f, :58 3/5. B-No Guts No Glory Farm (MD.).

Harbor the Gold–Reba Is Tops (MG3P$464,267), by He’s Tops; TOP HARBOR, c, 2, PLN, Msw, 6-28, 5f, :58 3/5. B-Eric Schweiger, Gordy Jarnig & Kenny Marshall (CA.).

Archarcharch–Quiet Holiday by Harlan’s Holiday; FOOT RUB LOVE, f, 3, MNR, Msw, 6-29, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Mike Mareina & Nathan Mitts (FL.). $2,000 ’18 OBSOCT. *1/2 to He Hate Me(G3P$323,185).

Bernardini–Game for More by More Than Ready; JASIRI, c, 3, PRM, Msw, 6-29, 1m, 1:38 2/5. B-H. Allen Poindexter & Godolphin LLC (KY.). $10,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Isotherm(G2$526,304) *1/2 to Gio Game(MG1P$292,190).

Can the Man–Pages Lane by Chester House; BANDED PEAK, g, 3, CTM, Msw, 6-28, 6f, 1:10 4/5. B-Bar None Ranches Ltd. (AB.).

Conveyance–Kitty’s Pearl by Bellamy Road; PLANE TALK, c, 3, CBY, Msw, 6-29, 5 1/2f, 1:02 4/5. B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc. & Rob Auerbach (KY.). $12,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $75,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Distorted Humor–Peppy Rafaela by Bernardini; HUMOR CONTROLLER, c, 3, LS, Mcl 10000, 6-29, 1m, 1:40 . B-Frank T. Batten & Distorted Humor Syndicate (KY.). $225,000 ’17 KEENOV; $350,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Mopotism(G2$876,090).

Flashpoint–Celestial Legend by City Zip; SILVER GALAXY, c, 3, LAD, Msw, 6-29, 5 1/2f, 1:04 2/5. B-Jason Hall, Jeffrey Neese, and Jon Dean (LA.). $27,000 ’17 KEENOV.

My Golden Song–Dixie Wheat by Cien Fuegos; FULL TRIGGER, c, 3, LS, Msw, 6-29, 5 1/2f, 1:04 3/5. B-Dr. Nat M. Kieffer (TX.).

Not Bourbon–Krismas Prospect by Arch; NOT A HOUSE FRAU, f, 3, FE, Msw, 6-29, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Charles Fipke (ON.). C$4,000 ’18 ONTAUG.

Tiznow–Conquest Lil Miss by Horse Greeley; QUEEN BESS, f, 3, IND, Mcl 32000, 6-29, 5 1/2f, 1:06 2/5. B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY.). $28,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Tiznow–Omnitap by Tapit; GIRARDI, f, 3, PRX, Msw, 6-29, 6f, 1:13 3/5. B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY.). $190,000 2019 OBSAPR. *1/2 to Air Strike(G2$338,810).

Vice Lord–Flying Factor by Kennedy Factor; FLY’N SAUCER, f, 3, ARP, Mcl 10000, 6-29, 6f, 1:14 2/5. B-Monk Hall (CO.).

Afleet Alex–Ottaviano by Elusive Quality; KIMBERLY FRANCES, f, 4, CBY, Mcl 16000, 6-29, 1m, 1:37 3/5. B-Frank L. Dunham (KY.).

Fed Biz–Surrender by Stormy Atlantic; TYRANNICAL REX, g, 4, LA, Mcl 3500, 6-28, 4 1/2f, :52 3/5. B-Elaine MacPherson (KY.). *1/2 to Surrender Now(MSW$261,785).

Fusaichi Pegasus–Roo Roo by Meadowlake; FU ROO, g, 4, TDN, Msw, 6-29, 5 1/2f, 1:07 2/5. B-Peter Sheppell (OH.).

Girolamo–Luv Nicole by Officer; CAPTAIN DRAKE, g, 4, CBY, Msw, 6-29, 1m, 1:37 4/5. B-Wildcat Ranch LLC (MN.).

Lentenor–Twentyoneandchange by Teton Forest; APRIL’S NO FOOL, f, 4, IND, Msw, 6-29, 7 1/2fT, :00 . B-Carol L Reynolds & Lindsey C Reynolds (IN.).

Misremembered–Magnificent Miss by Chester House; IMA BELIEVER, g, 4, TDN, Msw, 6-29, 5 1/2f, 1:07 4/5. B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH.).

Scat Daddy–Miss Shangai by Songandaprayer; FOO FOO GIRL, f, 4, FP, Mcl 4000, 6-29, 6f, 1:13 3/5. B-Wesley Ward (KY.).

Speightstown–Final Escrow by Bernardini; HOLY SPIRIT, g, 4, LAD, Mcl 12500, 6-29, a1mT, 1:43 3/5. B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY.). $250,000 ’17 FTSAUG.

Twice as Bad–Rapid Roni by Seeking Greatness; MISS TYRO, f, 4, FMT, Mcl 15000, 6-29, 4f, :46 3/5. B-Fred Kaminska (OK.).

Verrazano–Allegory by Unbridled’s Song; FAST CAR, g, 4, GRM, Msw, 6-27, 2 1/8mT, 4:08 4/5. B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY.). $625,000 ’17 KEESEP. *1/2 to Copper Bullet(G2$339,345).

Warrior’s Reward–Powder Rock by Rock Hard Ten; ILLAPAWNIE, f, 4, PLN, Mcl 25000, 6-28, 6f, 1:10 2/5. B-Charles H. Deters (KY.). $3,000 ’17 KEEJAN.

Arrow Express–Shecky’s Bell by Shecky Iron; DANCE WITH STARS, m, 6, MNR, Mcl 4000, 6-28, 6f, 1:16 2/5. B-Wind N’ Springs Farm (WV.).