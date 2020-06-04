North American Maiden Winners June 4

Itsmyluckyday–Sigourney by Successful Appeal; A LITTLE BIT LUCKY, c, 2, GG, Mcl 25000, 6-4, 4 1/2f, :53 3/5. B-Scarteen Stud LLC (KY.).

Jack Milton–Pick of the Pack by Lil’s Lad; TOBYS HEART, f, 2, CD, Msw, 6-4, 5 1/2fT, 1:04 2/5. B-Trackside Farms, Inc. (KY.). $5,500 ’19 FTKOCT; $45,000 2020 OBSMAR.

Kantharos–Ginger Rush by Speightstown; KANDY GINGER, f, 2, LS, Msw, 6-3, 4 1/2f, :52 2/5. B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc. (ON.). $60,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Added Edge–Ur Alwaysonmymind by Grand Reward; IRON MEN OF METZ, g, 3, TDN, Msw, 6-4, 5f, 1:00 3/5. B-Raimonde Farms Ltd. (OH.).

Alpha–La Java by Medaglia d’Oro; A D’ORO, f, 3, BEL, Mcl 30000, 6-4, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Red Diamond Stable LLC (NY.).

Alpha–Mostess Hostess by Talk Is Money; HUNNYBUNNERDINI, f, 3, BEL, Msw, 6-4, 6fT, 1:09 1/5. B-Very Un Stable (NY.).

Evangelism–Megan’s Mission by Kokand; BARN YARD BRAT, g, 3, CT, Mcl 12500, 6-4, 4 1/2f, :53 . B-John Robert Shuler (WV.).

Fast Anna–Sharon’s Way by Proud Citizen; RIGGED UP, c, 3, TDN, Msw, 6-4, 5f, 1:00 1/5. B-Richard Wilkinson (OH.). $50,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Gervinho–Silent Demand by Quiet American; SWEET SARAH BEAR, f, 3, GG, Mcl 8000, 6-4, 1m, 1:43 . B-Kathleen Kennedy (CA.).

Smiling Tiger–Serena’s Echo by Swiss Yodeler; STREUSEL, f, 3, GG, Mcl 12500, 6-4, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Cole Ranch (CA.). $25,000 ’18 BESOCT.

Suns Out Guns Out–My Estelle by Leading the Parade; SO GO MY LUCEILLE, f, 3, TDN, Mcl 7500, 6-4, 5 1/2f, 1:08 4/5. B-Suzie Retterer (OH.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Acclamation–Ring True by Is It True; THUNDER WOMAN, f, 4, GG, Mcl 16000, 6-4, 5fT, :58 . B-Thomas W. Bachman (CA.). $22,000 ’17 CTNAUG.

Archarcharch–Zip It Kim by City Zip; SMART ARCH, g, 4, BTP, Mcl 12500, 6-4, 1m, 1:41 4/5. B-David Purcell (KY.).

Bernardini–Heavenly Vision by Forestry; HIGHER AUTHORITY, r, 4, CD, Mcl 30000, 6-4, 7f, 1:24 4/5. B-Christiana Stables, LLC & Godolphin (KY.). $370,000 ’17 KEESEP. *1/2 to Ruler of the Nile($257,774).

Boisterous–Incoronata by Thunder Gulch; EL BORRACHO, g, 4, GG, Mcl 12500, 6-4, 1m, 1:39 . B-DiPietro Thoroughbreds (WA.).

Boys At Tosconova–Sage Burner by Cape Canaveral; BIG BOY MO, c, 4, BEL, Mcl 30000, 6-4, 6f, 1:11 . B-Henry Freeburn, Lance Freeburn & Tim Hurlock (NY.).

Fed Biz–Super Flash by Afleet Alex; FLASHY BIZ, f, 4, CD, Mcl 30000, 6-4, 1m, 1:36 4/5. B-Tanma Corp (KY.). $10,000 ’17 KEESEP. *1/2 to Mo Flash($280,140).

Fusaichi Pegasus–My Dancing Trick by Favorite Trick; DANFUSI, c, 4, BEL, Msw, 6-4, 1 1/16mT, 1:41 . B-Georgia Batsidis & Dennis J. Batsidis (NY.).

Regal Ransom–Mystic Notion by Valley Crossing; A KING’S RANSOM, g, 4, BTP, Mcl 12500, 6-4, 1m, 1:43 . B-PTK, LLC (KY.).