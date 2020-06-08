North American Maiden Winners June 8

Grasshopper–Infectious by Valid Expectations; GREAT AFFECTION, f, 2, LS, Msw, 6-8, 4 1/2f, :53 3/5. B-W. S. Farish (TX.).

Archarcharch–Dagger by Tactical Cat; DAGGERS ARCH, g, 3, LAD, Msw, 6-8, 5 1/2f, 1:06 4/5. B-Dream Walkin Farms Inc (KY.).

City Zip–Lotta Lovin (G1P$316,507), by Repent; IMPASSION, f, 3, LS, Mcl 25000, 6-8, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY.).

Kitten’s Joy–Queen Nine by Henny Hughes; CURTSEYTOTHEKITTEN, f, 3, LS, Mcl 10000, 6-8, 1m, 1:41 2/5. B-Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY.). $5,000 2019 OBSJUN.

Poseidon’s Warrior–My Prized Lady by Pioneerof the Nile; PRIZED WARRIOR, g, 3, TAM, Mcl 10000, 6-8, 7f, 1:24 1/5. B-Just For Fun Stable Inc. (FL.).

Soaring Sun–Cool Cool Cool by Leestown; ST TERESA, f, 3, LAD, Mcl 5000, 6-8, 5 1/2f, 1:09 . B-Charlotte Clavier (LA.).

Blame–Frio Town by Kerosene; KHALFANI, g, 4, TDN, Mcl 7500, 6-8, 5 1/2f, 1:07 2/5. B-Bryant H. Prentice III (KY.). $20,000 ’17 FTKOCT. *1/2 to Beau’s Town (G2$697,850).

The Factor–America’s Friend (MSW$284,244), by Unusual Heat; PEKA, f, 4, LS, Msw, 6-8, 5fT, :57 1/5. B-Madeline Auerbach,Catherine Parke (KY.). $85,000 ’16 KEENOV; $92,000 ’17 KEESEP; $180,000 2018 OBSJUN. *1/2 to America’s Tale (G2$405,853).