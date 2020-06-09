North American Maiden Winners June 9

Aikenite–Dotted Swiss by Swiss Yodeler; CROWN AND COKE, c, 2, MNR, Msw, 6-9, 4 1/2f, :53 2/5. B-Richard Forbush (KY.). $1,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Maclean’s Music–Banjo Lady by Hofre; KING B B, c, 2, BTP, Msw, 6-9, 4 1/2f, :53 2/5. B-Maccabee Farm (OH.).

Adios Charlie–Bal Harbour Baby by Belong to Me; BYE Y’ALL, f, 3, ASD, Msw, 6-8, 5 1/2f, 1:06 4/5. B-Red Oak Stable (FL.).

Al Tomatoes–Sweet Normajean by I’am Cured; SWEET TOMATOE PIE, f, 3, LS, Mcl 7500, 6-9, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Minnie De Leon (TX.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Euroears–Pearly Mae by Confide; SYKED UP, g, 3, FMT, Msw, 6-8, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-John David Foster (OK.).

Fast Anna–Nesso by Roman Ruler; COSI MOMOSI, f, 3, TDN, Mcl 16000, 6-9, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Amaty Racing Stables (KY.).

Gemologist–Celebrated by Songandaprayer; CECILIA’S A GEM, f, 3, MNR, Mcl 15000, 6-8, 5 1/2f, 1:07 . B-Woods Edge Farm LLC, Ben McElroy & Cherokee Equine (KY.). $2,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $2,500 ’18 KEESEP.

Laurie’s Rocket–Letthegrayrunaway by Half Ours; THERUNAWAYROCKET, g, 3, FMT, Mcl 5000, 6-8, 4f, :45 4/5. B-Keene Thoroughbreds, LLC (AR.).

Lone Star Special–Guest by Deputy Commander; UNWANTED INTRUDER, c, 3, LS, Mcl 25000, 6-9, 7f, 1:27 3/5. B-Tigertail Ranch (LA.).

Medal Count–K’s Bar Bee by Pride of Burkaan; TWILIGHT GLOW, f, 3, FMT, Mcl 15000, 6-8, 1m, 1:43 2/5. B-Cloyce C. Clark Jr. (KY.).

The Visualiser–Misty Mae by Omega Code; OKLAHOMA SWING, g, 3, FMT, Mcl 10000, 6-8, 5 1/2f, 1:08 2/5. B-Ramax Farms LLC (OK.).

War Front–Long View (IRE) by Galileo (IRE); SCAPE, f, 3, BTP, Msw, 6-9, 1m, 1:42 1/5. B-Claiborne Farm & Adele B. Dilschneider (KY.).

Zip Quik–Seattle Sheba by Seattle Sun; DIAMONDINTHEGRASS, f, 3, ARP, Msw, 6-8, 5f, :59 4/5. B-Tyrone Gleason (CO.).

Awesome Patriot–Great Goin Rose by Albert the Great; MIDNIGHT PATRIOT, g, 4, LS, Msw, 6-9, 1m, 1:40 3/5. B-Niknar Farm, LLC (KY.). *1/2 to Altissimo (G1P$781,638).

Bear’s Kid–Molly’s Pride by Maria’s Mon; MOLLYTARA, f, 4, FE, Mcl 4500, 6-9, 4 1/2f, :53 1/5. B-Tara Horse Farm Inc. (ON.). C$5,500 ’17 ONTAUG. *1/2 to Bear’s Pride (SW$273,547).

Curlin–Front and Center by Dynaformer; CURLIN BEAUTY, f, 4, LAD, Mcl 12500, 6-9, 1m 70y, 1:45 1/5. B-St. George Farm LLC & G. Watts HumphreyJr. (KY.). $125,000 ’16 KEENOV; $12,000 2018 OBSAPR.

Successful Appeal–Lady Radkey by Cutlass Fax; LADY RAD, f, 4, LAD, Mcl 5000, 6-9, 5 1/2f, 1:06 4/5. B-Leonard Warf & Patricia Clark (LA.). $12,000 ’17 ESLYRL.

Victor’s Cry–First Corsage by Grindstone; J M R VICTORY LAP, g, 4, FE, Mcl 4500, 6-9, 5fT, 1:00 1/5. B-Hedgestone Management & Shannondoe Farm (ON.). C$5,000 ’17 ONTAUG. *1/2 to Takiddm (MSP$319,935).

Dominus–Magna Moonglow by Magna Graduate; LADY MAGNA, m, 5, FP, Mcl 4000, 6-9, 5 1/2f, 1:09 2/5. B-Carolyn J Oldfield (KY.).

Mecke–Paige’s Dynasty by Moro Oro; MECKE’S DYNASTY, g, 6, MNR, Mcl 4000, 6-8, 5f, 1:01 3/5. B-Walter T. Bates (IN.).

Sasha’s Prospect–Another Lost Angel by Polish Navy; SHE’S EARTHBOUND, m, 6, FMT, Mcl 10000, 6-9, 5 1/2f, 1:09 2/5. B-Vena Joan Charlton (OK.).