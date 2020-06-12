North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 12

FUNNY GUY , c, 4, Big Brown–Heavenly Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($10,000 ’17 FTMOCT; $45,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Gatsas Stables, R A Hill Stable and Swick Stable, B-Hibiscus Stable (NY), T-John P. Terranova II, J-Joel Rosario, $68,750.

Mr. Buff, g, 6, Friend Or Foe–Speightful Affair, by Speightstown. O-Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $25,000.

Bankit, c, 4, Central Banker–Sister in Arms, by Colonel John. ($85,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $260,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Hidden Brook Farm, LLC & Blue Devil Racing (NY), $15,000.