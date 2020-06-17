North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 17

|OBEAH S., DEL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 6-17.
|10—
|LUCKY MOVE, m, 6, Lookin At Lucky–Quiet Mover, by Quiet American. ($57,000 ’15 FTKOCT). O-Ten Strike Racing, B-Maltese Cross Stables & Stonegate Stables LLC (NY), T-Juan Carlos Guerrero, J-Roberto J. Rosado, $60,000.
|7—
|Vault, f, 4, Jump Start–Di’s Delight, by French Deputy. O-Kueber Racing, LLC, Barlar LLC, Madaket Stables LLC and Little Red Feather Racing, B-Barlar, LLC (PA), $20,000.
|4—
|Lady Apple, f, 4, Curlin–Miss Mary Apples, by Clever Trick. O-Phoenix Thoroughbred III and KatieRich Stables, B-Katierich Farms (KY), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Wicked Awesome, Trolley Ride, Fashion Faux Pas, Gotham Gala, Bronx Beauty.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 3, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 42.80, 2.00, 1.10.
|SWIFTY SIRED FILLIES S., IND, $79,300, 3YO, F, 6F, 6-17.
|6—
|SANDY’S NEWSGIRL, f, 3, Elite Squadron–Holladay Dixie, by Dixie Union. O-Ironhorse Racing Stable LLC, B-Superbad Stables LLC &Pine Lake Breeders LLC (IN), T-Tim Glyshaw, J-Fernando De La Cruz, $46,153.
|8—
|French Vanilla, f, 3, Blueskiesnrainbows–French Lick, by Malibu Moon. ($9,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-Swifty Farms Inc (IN), $15,384.
|4—
|Angry Bee, f, 3, Jimmy Windows–Whoisvendeladente, by Diablo. O-Kent Sprunger, B-Kent Sprunger (IN), $8,461.
|Also Ran: Super Jen, Troublenshelbyvile, An Indiana Night, Brewsky, C J’s Empire.
|Winning Time: 1:14 (ft)
|Margins: 6 1/4, 1, HF.
|Odds: 5.50, 10.00, 30.80.
|10,000 LAKES S., CBY, $50,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-17.
|3—
|HOT SHOT KID, g, 6, Majestic Warrior–Our Sweet Mary B, by Officer. O-Warren L Bush, B-Warren Bush (MN), T-McLean Robertson, J-Francisco Arrieta, $30,000.
|1—
|Mr. Jagermeister, h, 5, Atta Boy Roy–Frangelica, by Corinthian. O-Boice, Kristin, Cummings, Leslie and Lund, Valorie, B-Kristin Boice (MN), $10,000.
|2—
|Fireman Oscar, g, 6, Law Enforcement–Brandy Bai, by Essence of Dubai. O-Peter D Mattson, B-Pete Mattson (MN), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Cinco Star, Zoe’s Delight.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 4.60, 0.10, 12.20.
Leave a Reply