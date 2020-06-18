North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 18

|CRITICAL EYE S., BEL, $121,250, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 6-18.
|RATAJKOWSKI, m, 6, Drosselmeyer–Quiet North, by Quiet American. ($33,000 ’14 KEENOV; $75,000 ’15 FTNAUG). O-Gary Broad, B-John P Hicks & H & H Farm (NY), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $68,750.
|Mrs. Orb, m, 5, Orb–Gypsy Angel, by Silver Train. ($30,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Ruggeri Stable, Coburn, Richard, Script R Farm and Miceli, Michael, B-Rhapsody Farm LLC (NY), $25,000.
|More Mischief, f, 4, Into Mischief–Gracilia, by Mr. Greeley. ($185,000 ’17 KEESEP; $350,000 2018 FTFMAR). O-Wise Racing LLC, B-Anlyn Farms (NY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: The Great Johanna, No Hayne No Gayne, English Soul.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 3 1/4, 5.
|Odds: 1.35, 17.20, 1.05.
|SAGAMORE SIRED S., IND, $80,350, 3YO, 6F, 6-17.
|CASH LOGISTICS, g, 3, Unbridled Express–Trip to the Stars, by Trippi. O-Hancock, James B and Charlie A, B-Charlie A Hancock (IN), T-Genevieve Londono, J-James Graham, $46,280.
|Nutty Train, g, 3, Unbridled Express–Damie’s Peanut, by Stravinsky. O-Greenhill Racing Stables, Inc, B-Jeff Greenhill & Sherri Greenhill (IN), $15,427.
|Maters N Taters, g, 3, Santiva–Spousal Privilege, by Successful Appeal. O-Ronald G Brown, B-Crystal Chapple DVM & Michael G Phelps (IN), $8,485.
|Also Ran: Dont Ask Kinmon, Rampage, Nates Heartthrob, Lucky B, Here Comes Trey, Cheney.
|Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, NK, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 1.20, 12.70, 5.50.
|J. WILLIAM PETRO MEMORIAL H., TDN, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 6-18.
|DRILLIT, f, 4, Drill–Way to Fly, by Bowman’s Band. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Eric Heyman (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-T. D. Houghton, $45,000.
|Leona’s Reward, m, 7, Parents’ Reward–Prime Time Dancer, by Montbrook. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC and Friedman, Michael, B-Blazing Meadows Farm (OH), $15,000.
|Moonlit Mission, f, 3, Shackleford–Moonlit River, by Maria’s Mon. ($18,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Belvedere Farm Inc (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Cali Dream, Grizabella, Totally Obsessed.
|Winning Time: 1:47 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 12, 3, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 3.40, 1.00, 4.50.
|GEORGE LEWIS MEMORIAL S., TDN, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 6-18.
|MOBIL SOLUTION, g, 5, Mobil–Perfect Solution, by Seeking the Gold. O-Gerald Silver, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $45,000.
|Verissimo, g, 4, Vertiformer–Blue as the Nile, by Spunky Rascal. O-Spicer, Richard and Spitler, D William, B-Richard C Spicer & William D Spitler (OH), $15,000.
|Pat’s Karma, g, 4, Cowtown Cat–Jump Raise, by I’ll Raise You One. O-Michael J Annechino, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Mobil At Last, Sammy Da Bull, Direct Deceit, Funnel Cake, Master Legionaire.
|Winning Time: 1:47 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 2, 4.
|Odds: 1.20, 2.00, 9.60.
|LADY SLIPPER S., CBY, $50,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-17.
|READY TO RUNAWAY, f, 4, First Dude–Ready to Rip, by More Than Ready. ($4,000 ’17 MINAUG). O-John Mentz, B-Wildcat Ranch LLC (MN), T-McLean Robertson, J-Alex L. Canchari, $30,000.
|Pinup Girl, m, 6, Stephen Got Even–Vicar’s Daughter, by Vicar. O-Bergsrud, Gary and Brenda, B-Gary Bergsrud (MN), $9,350.
|Firstmate, m, 5, Midshipman–Lion Cub, by Lion Heart. ($50,000 ’16 MINAUG). O-Butzow, Barry and Joni, B-Richard Bremer & Cheryl Sprick (MN), $4,675.
|Also Ran: Honey’s Sox Appeal, Double Bee Sting, Ari Gia, Penny for Luck.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 4 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.60, 36.50, 29.90.
