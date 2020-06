North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 20

MOUNTAIN TOP NEW MEXICO BRED THOROUGHBRED FUTURITY, RUI, $160,964, 2YO, 5F, 6-20.

*5— MY STORM WARRIOR, g, 2, Attila’s Storm–Key to My Warrior, by Majestic Warrior. O-Dale F Taylor Racing, LLC, B-Dale Taylor & Debbie Taylor (NM), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Frank Reyes, $81,708.

10— One Mark, g, 2, Marking–Cherry One, by Sir Cherokee. O-Rushing, Ted and Lewis, R Lee, B-Cleber J Massey (NM), $32,683.

6— Fill the Bill, f, 2, Attila’s Storm–Ringback, by Gone Hollywood. ($82,000 ’19 RUIAUG). O-J & SM, Inc, B-Fred Alexander (NM), $19,610.

Also Ran: Aisle Runner, Jornalero, Seventh Hennessy, Bully Baby, Benjamin Who, Zesty Jazzman.

Winning Time: :58 (ft)

Margins: 3/4, 2 1/4, NK.

Odds: 33.80, 2.50, 37.70.