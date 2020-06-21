North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 21

|MELAIR S., SA, $150,500, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 6-21.
|6—
|WARREN’S SHOWTIME, f, 3, Clubhouse Ride–Warren’s Veneda, by Affirmative. O-Warren, Benjamin C and Sally, B-Benjamin C Warren (CA), T-Craig Anthony Lewis, J-Jorge I. Velez, $90,000.
|2—
|Smiling Shirlee, f, 3, Smiling Tiger–Whobetterthanus, by Grand Slam. O-Brown, Jr, Edward J, Klein, Alan and Lebherz, Phillip, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), $30,000.
|1—
|Big Sweep, f, 3, Mr. Big–Misszippityslewda, by City Zip. ($40,000 ’18 BESOCT). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-George Krikorian (CA), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Homehome, Kristi’s Tiger, Reiwa.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 3 1/4, HD.
|Odds: 4.30, 1.60, 0.90.
|SIREN LURE S., SA, $83,100, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 6-21.
|2—
|BIG RUNNUER, h, 5, Stormy Atlantic–Elusive Luci, by Elusive Quality. ($95,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Juan J Garcia, B-Mercedes Stables LLC (KY), T-Victor L. Garcia, J-Ruben Fuentes, $49,260.
|6—
|Mesut, g, 6, Gio Ponti–Onida (IRE), by Noverre. O-Keith Brackpool, B-Brackpool Racing LLC (KY), $16,420.
|1—
|Torosay, g, 4, Goldencents–Maggie McGowan, by Salt Lake. O-WC Racing Inc, B-W C Racing, Milt Gilman & Mark Verge (KY), $9,852.
|Also Ran: Yes I Am Free, Sparky Ville, Ultimate Bango, Portando.
|Winning Time: 1:01 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, NK, 2HF.
|Odds: 1.70, 29.10, 10.30.
|LADY SHIPMAN S., BEL, $80,000, 3YO, F, 6FT, 6-21.
|1—
|BREDENBURY (IRE), f, 3, Night of Thunder (IRE)–Areyaam, by Elusive Quality. (11,000gns ’18 TATOCT). O-Andrew Stone, B-Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (IRE), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Luis Saez, $44,000.
|6—
|She’s My Type (FR), f, 3, Dunkerque (FR)–Theoricienne (FR), by Kendor (FR). ($27,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Ghislaine Head, B-Haras du Quesnay (FR), $16,000.
|11—
|Miss J McKay, f, 3, Hangover Kid–Ballykiss, by Street Boss. ($1,500 ’17 FTMDEC; $55,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Maxis Stable, Madaket Stables LLC and Wonder Stables, B-Linda Oliff Rohleder (MD), $9,600.
|Also Ran: Notorious R B G, Chili Petin, Gogo Shoes, Lady Fatima, Cofactor, Call On Mischief.
|Winning Time: 1:07 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 2, HF.
|Odds: 9.00, 2.10, 2.50.
