North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 26

|HESSONITE S., BEL, $75,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 6-26.
|5—
|MENTALITY, m, 5, Freud–Lemon Drop’s Love, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($40,000 ’16 FTNAUG). O-Lindy Farms, B-Joemar Racing Stables, LLC (NY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Dylan Davis, $41,250.
|1—
|Hannah’s Smile, m, 6, Perfect Soul (IRE)–Drama Mama, by Century City (IRE). ($10,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Sunny Jim Fitzsimmons Racing, B-Frank Wooten & Daphne Wooten (NY), $15,000.
|7—
|Saratoga Treasure, m, 5, Treasure Beach (GB)–Sky Gazer, by Sky Mesa. O-Patricia A Generazio, B-Patricia Generazio (NY), $9,000.
|Also Ran: Kid Is Frosty, Purrageous Dyna, Jc’s Shooting Star.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2 1/4, NK, HF.
|Odds: 0.80, 5.30, 5.50.
