North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 27

GALILEAN , c, 4, Uncle Mo–Fresia, by El Prado (IRE). ($60,000 ’17 BESAUG; $600,000 2018 BES2YO). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Barker, Denise, Sandbrook, William, Magnier, John, Tabor, Michael B and Smith, Derrick, B-Bar C Racing Stables Inc (CA), T-John W. Sadler, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $60,000.

Grinning Tiger, g, 5, Smiling Tiger–Karlee’s Kitten, by Pioneering. O-Tyree J Wolesensky, B-Patrick Cosgrove (OR), $20,000.

Brandothebartender, g, 7, Tribal Rule–Frysland, by Stravinsky. O-Flawless Racing, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael, B-John R Haagsma & Wesley Ward (CA), $12,000.