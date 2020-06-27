North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 27

|SOI PHET S., LRC, $101,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 6-27.
|8—
|GALILEAN, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Fresia, by El Prado (IRE). ($60,000 ’17 BESAUG; $600,000 2018 BES2YO). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Barker, Denise, Sandbrook, William, Magnier, John, Tabor, Michael B and Smith, Derrick, B-Bar C Racing Stables Inc (CA), T-John W. Sadler, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $60,000.
|6—
|Grinning Tiger, g, 5, Smiling Tiger–Karlee’s Kitten, by Pioneering. O-Tyree J Wolesensky, B-Patrick Cosgrove (OR), $20,000.
|1—
|Brandothebartender, g, 7, Tribal Rule–Frysland, by Stravinsky. O-Flawless Racing, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael, B-John R Haagsma & Wesley Ward (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Loud Mouth, King Abner, Take the One O One, Lymebyrd, Three Ay Em.
|Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4, HD, 2.
|Odds: 1.00, 12.10, 18.80.
|DANIEL STEARNS CLEVELAND GOLD CUP S., TDN, $75,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 6-27.
|2—
|CHIEF RANDEL, c, 3, Fiber Sonde–She Could Be Good, by Daylight Savings. O-Harry D Waite, B-Harry D Waite & Ronald C Waite (OH), T-Jose A. Romero, J-Agustin Bracho, $45,000.
|7—
|Liberate, g, 3, Gemologist–Southern Silence, by Dixie Union. O-Winstar Farm LLC, Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, and Lewis, Michael, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $15,000.
|6—
|Betchaiwill, c, 3, William’s Kitten–War Queen, by War Chant. O-Marcus Yagour LLC, B-Eyes of a Child Stable (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Ohio Eagle, One Crazy Ride, It’s Official, Blanda.
|Winning Time: 1:54 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 7HF, 9.
|Odds: 23.90, 0.40, 2.70.
|ADDED ELEGANCE S., GP, $60,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 6-27.
|4—
|LETRUSKA, f, 4, Super Saver–Magic Appeal, by Successful Appeal. O-St George Stable LLC, B-St George Stables (KY), T-Fausto Gutierrez, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $36,084.
|1—
|Nonna Madeline, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Cool Storm, by Storm Cat. ($130,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Teresa Viola Racing Stables and St Elias Stable, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $11,640.
|2—
|Bella Ciao, f, 4, Flatter–Anandi, by Anabaa. ($30,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Cairoli Racing Stable and Magic Stables LLC, B-Dr & Mrs Walter Zent (KY), $5,820.
|Also Ran: Heiressall, Helping Lisa D, Queen Nekia, Starship Bonita, Remarkable Soul.
|Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 8, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 2.50, 1.30, 15.80.
