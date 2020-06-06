North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 6

MIKES TIZNOW , g, 5, Slew’s Tiznow–Babes Bridge It, by Maria’s Mon. ($34,000 ’16 BESOCT). O-Mike Schott, B-Eagle Ridge Racing, LLC (CA), T-Andy Mathis, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $39,450.

Baja Sur, g, 4, Smiling Tiger–Premo Copy, by Supremo. ($67,000 ’17 WASAUG). O-Maryanski, John and Janene and Schneider, Gerald, B-John Roche (WA), $10,000.

