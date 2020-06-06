North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 6

|CINEMA S., SA, $150,000, 3YO, 1 1/8MT, 6-6.
|7—
|HARIBOUX (GB), g, 3, Havana Gold (IRE)–Royal Warranty (GB), by Sir Percy (GB). (16,000gns ’18 TATFEB, 11,000gns ’18 TATOCT). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC & Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Lady Gillian Brunton (GB), T-Jeff Mullins, J-Umberto Rispoli $90,000.
|3—
|K P All Systems Go, c, 3, More Than Ready–Salonsun (GER), by Monsun (GER). ($52,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Karl Pergola, B-Vivien Malloy (NY), $30,000.
|1—
|Heywoods Beach, c, 3, Speightstown–Unfold the Rose, by Catienus. ($150,000 ’18 KEESEP; $180,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Dominant Soul, Liar Liar (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 1, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.80, 2.10, 3.80.
|CRYSTAL WATER S., SA, $101,500, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 6-6.
|2—
|GRINNING TIGER, g, 5, Smiling Tiger–Karlee’s Kitten, by Pioneering. O-Tyree J Wolesensky, B-Patrick Cosgrove (OR), T-Anthony K. Saavedra, J-Heriberto Figueroa, $60,000.
|8—
|Lieutenant Dan, g, 4, Grazen–Excusabull, by Indian Charlie. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $20,000.
|4—
|Brandothebartender, g, 7, Tribal Rule–Frysland, by Stravinsky. O-Flawless Racing, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael, B-John R Haagsma & Wesley Ward (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: King Abner, Ward ‘n Jerry, Cono, Prince Earl, Oliver.
|Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 3/4, HF, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 92.00, 3.20, 26.40.
|FRAN’S VALENTINE S., SA, $100,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 6-6.
|2—
|SUPER PATRIOT, m, 5, Unusual Heat–Patriot C H, by Redattore (BRZ). ($195,000 2017 BESMAY). O-Little Red Feather Racing, Baltas, Richard, Peskoff, Jeremy, Ramos, Jose Cruz and Salvatore, Raymond L, B-Harris Farms (CA), T-Richard Baltas, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
|1—
|Sedamar, f, 4, Richard’s Kid–Win Allison Win, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Ruis Racing LLC, B-Mick Ruis (CA), $20,000.
|5—
|Warren’s Showtime, f, 3, Clubhouse Ride–Warren’s Veneda, by Affirmative. O-Warren, Benjamin C and Sally, B-Benjamin C Warren (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Pulpit Rider, Cordiality, Hollywood Hills.
|Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 3/4, HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.50, 3.80, 2.20.
|ARISTIDES S., CD, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 6-6.
|6—
|VOLATILE, c, 4, Violence–Melody Lady, by Unbridled’s Song. ($850,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred III, Ltd and Three Chimneys Farm, LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc & Stretch Run Ventures, LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $61,380.
|2—
|Honest Mischief, c, 4, Into Mischief–Honest Lady, by Seattle Slew. O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $19,800.
|1—
|Manny Wah, c, 4, Will Take Charge–Battlefield Angel, by Proud Citizen. ($175,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Susan Moulton, B-Martha Jane Mulholland & Modo Tesio Equine, LLC (KY), $9,900.
|Also Ran: Seven Nation Army, Heartwood, Bobby’s Wicked One.
|Winning Time: 1:07 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 8, 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 0.50, 4.60, 7.00.
|SOLDIER’S DANCER S., GP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 6-6.
|5—
|MUGGSAMATIC, g, 6, Any Given Saturday–Brown Eyed Woman, by De Niro. O-Dubb, Michael and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Gilbert G Campbell (FL), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $61,380.
|3—
|Galleon Mast, g, 7, Mizzen Mast–P. J.’s Eskimo, by Eskimo. O-Anne D Scott, B-H & A Stables LLC (FL), $19,800.
|1—
|Wild Medagliad’oro, c, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Unbridled Humor, by Distorted Humor. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $9,900.
|Also Ran: Kroy, Class and Cash, Last Judgment.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1, 1, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.70, 4.30, 3.80.
|GINGER PUNCH S., GP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 6-6.
|3—
|KELSEY’S CROSS, f, 4, Anthony’s Cross–Amy’s Allie, by Trippi. O-Bacon, Sanford and Patrick L Biancone Racing, LLC, B-T Wynn Jolley & Mary Jolley (FL), T-Patrick L. Biancone, J-Luca Panici, $58,280.
|11—
|Crown and Sugar, m, 5, Crown of Thorns–Sugarlick, by Congrats. ($1,500 ’16 OBSAUG). O-Reitman Stables LLC, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), $18,800.
|10—
|Picara, m, 5, Turbo Compressor–La Catira Jatar, by Best of the Bests (IRE). O-P and G Stable, B-P G Stables LLC (FL), $9,400.
|Also Ran: Midnight Soiree, Onyx, Bienville Street, Bellera, Raki, Starship Bonita, Lady Panda, Hotty Toddy.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: 2HF, 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 2.90, 5.70, 31.30.
|DESERT CODE S., SA, $85,875, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 6-6.
|2—
|SHE’S SO SPECIAL, f, 3, Hard Spun–Born Special, by Pulpit. ($60,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $47,880.
|3—
|El Tigre Terrible, g, 3, Smiling Tiger–King City Kitty, by Gotham City. ($18,000 ’18 BESOCT). O-Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael, B-Martin Bach (CA), $20,460.
|6—
|Thanks Mr. Eidson, c, 3, More Than Ready–Nest Egg, by Eskendereya. ($210,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Del Secco DCS Racing, B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY), $9,576.
|Also Ran: Phantom Boss, Rookie Mistake, Party Town.
|Winning Time: 1:01 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, HD, HF.
|Odds: 1.40, 3.70, 3.70.
|GAME FACE S., GP, $75,000, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 6-6.
|3—
|UP IN SMOKE, f, 3, The Big Beast–Therese, by Exchange Rate. ($45,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $230,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Black Type Thoroughbreds and R A Hill Stable, B-John D Rio & Carole A Rio (FL), T-George Weaver, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $45,105.
|5—
|Boerne, f, 3, Fed Biz–Seeking the Jewel, by Seeking the Gold. ($10,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-De Luca and Sons Stable, B-Randi Moreau-Sipiere & Eric Moreau-Sipiere (TX), $14,550.
|7—
|Addilyn, f, 3, Palace Malice–Moon Philly, by Malibu Moon. ($20,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Briannjenn Racing LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $7,275.
|Also Ran: Malibeauty, We Miss Susie, Compensate, Vast, Dream Marie.
|Winning Time: 1:16 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 1 1/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 4.00, 1.00, 23.50.
|ALBANY S., GG, $61,250, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 6-6.
|7—
|MIKES TIZNOW, g, 5, Slew’s Tiznow–Babes Bridge It, by Maria’s Mon. ($34,000 ’16 BESOCT). O-Mike Schott, B-Eagle Ridge Racing, LLC (CA), T-Andy Mathis, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $39,450.
|4—
|Baja Sur, g, 4, Smiling Tiger–Premo Copy, by Supremo. ($67,000 ’17 WASAUG). O-Maryanski, John and Janene and Schneider, Gerald, B-John Roche (WA), $10,000.
|6—
|Anyportinastorm, h, 6, City Zip–La Defense, by Wild Again. ($320,000 2016 OBSAPR). O-Peter Redekop B C, Ltd, B-Sally J Andersen (FL), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Passionate Reward, Bear Chum (AUS), Sparticle, What’sontheagenda, Sunset Dragunn, Daddysprize.
|Winning Time: :56 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 1 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 4.60, 5.40, 2.10.
|FANCY BUCKLES S., CT, $50,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 6-5.
|4—
|TWIRLING OWEN, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Daylight’s Coming, by Stormy Atlantic. O-James F Miller, B-James Franklin Miller (WV), T-Anthony Farrior, J-J. D. Acosta, $30,540.
|2—
|Remy’s Rocket, m, 6, Fiber Sonde–Remy Doodles, by Grand Slam. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Timothy C Grams & Judith A Grams (WV), $10,180.
|7—
|Manarola, f, 3, Flat Out–French Sadie, by Successful Appeal. O-Javier Contreras, B-Schiano racing inc (WV), $5,599.
|Also Ran: Nellysford, Unaquoi, C R Case’s Legacy, Summer Frock, Lil Linder.
|Winning Time: :52 4/5 (sy)
|Margins: 2HF, HF, NK.
|Odds: 1.00, 7.30, 2.40.
|IT’S ONLY MONEY S., CT, $50,850, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 6-6.
|3—
|DR. FEELGOOD, g, 5, Fiber Sonde–Happy Numbers, by Polish Numbers. O-Jill Daniel, B-Francis W Daniel III (WV), T-Crystal G. Pickett, J-Darius Thorpe, $30,510.
|4—
|Freedom Is Ringing, g, 5, Fiber Sonde–Longwalk Freedom, by Johannesburg. O-Jeannie Pantazes, B-Cynthia Elizabeth O’Bannon (WV), $10,170.
|6—
|Hypothesis, g, 3, Algorithms–Ideal Thoughts, by Not for Love. O-Jill Daniel, B-Francis W Daniel III (WV), $5,594.
|Also Ran: Aaron’s Tap, Last Print.
|Winning Time: :52 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 0.40, 25.90, 10.40.
