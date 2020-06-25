Promises Fulfilled meets seven in True North; Come Dancing cuts back for Vagrancy

Grade 1 winner Promises Fulfilled will launch his 5-year-old campaign in the $150,000 True North (G2). Belmont Park will offer a total of four stakes Saturday, with the 6 1/2-furlong True North being one of two main track sprints along with the $100,000 Vagrancy H. (G3) for fillies and mares.

Unraced since a sixth as the favorite in the Phoenix (G2) in early October, Promises Fulfilled enjoyed his best season in 2018, recording graded wins including the Allen Jerkens Memorial (G1) at Saratoga. The Dale Romans-trained son of Shackleford posted his lone stakes win last year at Belmont Park, scoring by 4 1/2 lengths in the John Nerud (G2) nearly 12 months ago, and regular rider Luis Saez will pilot the chestnut.

Firenze Fire was no match for Vekoma when fourth in the June 6 Carter H. (G1), but he’s eligible to make a major impact in this spot. A Florida-bred son of Poseidon’s Warrior, the 5-year-old will make his second start for trainer Kelly Breen and Irad Ortiz, who was up for a four-length triumph in the General George (G3) at Laurel Park two starts previously, retakes the mount.

Other contestants in the eight-horse field include Diamond King, Stan the Man, and Wicked Trick.

Grade 1 winner Come Dancing tops a cast of seven in the 6 1/2-furlong Vagrancy. A smashing winner of the Ballerina (G1) last summer, the 6-year-old mare relishes one-turn distances and cuts back after a weakening badly in the 1 1/16-mile Apple Blossom (G1). Javier Castellano has the call for Carlos Martin.

Five-time stakes queen Chalon will make her 6-year-old debut. Jose Ortiz rides the hard-hitting mare for Arnaud Delacour. Grade 2 winner Royal Charlotte and stakes vixen Pacific Gale, second and third respectively in the June 5 Harmony Lodge S. at Belmont, are also entered