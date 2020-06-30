Spot Plays July 1

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Slick as a Pin, 4-1
|(4th) Oxbowindy, 4-1
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Got Even Smarter, 7-2
|(2nd) Timeinthetavern, 9-2
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Sir Douglas, 6-1
|(4th) McClure, 5-1
|Emerald Downs
|(6th) Taptoo, 6-1
|(7th) Time ‘n Time Again, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(2nd) Pops Legacy, 4-1
|(3rd) Afleet Roger, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) She Takes Heart, 5-1
|(5th) Fast Magic, 3-1
|Indiana Grand
|(3rd) Shake It Out West, 5-1
|(5th) Our Baldy B, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(3rd) Lil Ashley B., 6-1
|(5th) D Two, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Echo Alpha Six, 3-1
|(5th) A J’s Mojo, 4-1
|Parx
|(1st) Regal Quality, 3-1
|(2nd) County Corrections, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Atta Kid, 9-2
|(6th) Pettinberg, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) She’s a Lady Griz, 6-1
|(6th) Way to Success, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Overwatch, 6-1
|(2nd) Thorceress, 9-2
