July 1, 2020

Spot Plays July 1

June 30, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (3rd) Slick as a Pin, 4-1
(4th) Oxbowindy, 4-1
Canterbury Park (1st) Got Even Smarter, 7-2
(2nd) Timeinthetavern, 9-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Sir Douglas, 6-1
(4th) McClure, 5-1
Emerald Downs (6th) Taptoo, 6-1
(7th) Time ‘n Time Again, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Pops Legacy, 4-1
(3rd) Afleet Roger, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) She Takes Heart, 5-1
(5th) Fast Magic, 3-1
Indiana Grand (3rd) Shake It Out West, 5-1
(5th) Our Baldy B, 7-2
Louisiana Downs (3rd) Lil Ashley B., 6-1
(5th) D Two, 6-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Echo Alpha Six, 3-1
(5th) A J’s Mojo, 4-1
Parx (1st) Regal Quality, 3-1
(2nd) County Corrections, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Atta Kid, 9-2
(6th) Pettinberg, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) She’s a Lady Griz, 6-1
(6th) Way to Success, 3-1
Thistledown (1st) Overwatch, 6-1
(2nd) Thorceress, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions