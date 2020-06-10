June 10, 2020

Spot Plays June 11

June 10, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Warfront Fighter, 4-1
(3rd) Future Book, 7-2
Belterra Park (2nd) Ronni’s Day, 7-2
(3rd) Lavaca, 4-1
Canterbury Park (1st) Don’s Final Four, 6-1
(4th) Knight Disruptor, 5-1
Charles Town (2nd) Makin Us Look Good, 7-2
(5th) Yodel Lady, 7-2
Churchill Downs (1st) Firehorn, 3-1
(5th) P R Radio Star, 4-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Atlantic Ruler, 4-1
(2nd) Viking Voyage, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (5th) My Lucky Mark, 3-1
(7th) Many Roses, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Zippinthecity, 3-1
(2nd) Sure She’s Grand, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Super Chocolate, 8-1
(6th) Captain Handsome, 3-1

