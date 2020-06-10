Spot Plays June 11

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(1st) Warfront Fighter, 4-1
|(3rd) Future Book, 7-2
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Ronni’s Day, 7-2
|(3rd) Lavaca, 4-1
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Don’s Final Four, 6-1
|(4th) Knight Disruptor, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Makin Us Look Good, 7-2
|(5th) Yodel Lady, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Firehorn, 3-1
|(5th) P R Radio Star, 4-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Atlantic Ruler, 4-1
|(2nd) Viking Voyage, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(5th) My Lucky Mark, 3-1
|(7th) Many Roses, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Zippinthecity, 3-1
|(2nd) Sure She’s Grand, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Super Chocolate, 8-1
|(6th) Captain Handsome, 3-1
