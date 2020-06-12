June 12, 2020

Spot Plays June 13

June 12, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Another Prom Party, 10-1
(5th) Playwright, 3-1
Charles Town (5th) Mary’s Listed Next, 5-1
(8th) Moti, 3-1
Churchill Downs (7th) Croatian, 9-2
(8th) Dixieincandyland, 9-2
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Little Toe, 7-2
(8th) Red Red Wine, 10-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Sweet Chayane, 8-1
(5th) El Borracho, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Sir Kahn, 4-1
(10th) Harper Go Lucky, 8-1
Laurel (3rd) Creative Alibi, 9-2
(5th) Lady Fox, 6-1
Louisiana Downs (2nd) Donna’s Court, 8-1
(6th) Irish Hokie, 7-2
Santa Anita (7th) Fratelli, 7-2
(9th) Jen Go Unchained, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Officer Gray, 6-1
(6th) Swindle, 6-1
Woodbine (6th) Glenville Gardens, 3-1
(9th) Kitchen Fire, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions