June 14, 2020

Spot Plays June 14

June 13, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Cold Hearted Pool, 9-2
(6th) Uhtred, 9-2
Churchill Downs (6th) Match Play, 5-1
(7th) Carina, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Connie’s Promise, 3-1
(10th) Irish Heatwave, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Tokyo, 3-1
(6th) Roman Empire, 3-1
Lone Star Park (2nd) Clay’s Moon Stone, 3-1
(9th) Kats Second Silver, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) Playland, 3-1
(6th) My Wynter Echo, 8-1
Santa Anita (1st) Miss Hot Legs, 7-2
(5th) Solo Animo, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Torah’s Blessing, 5-1
(7th) Gizmo Flash, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions