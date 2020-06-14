Spot Plays June 15

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Fort Erie
|(1st) Rockbarton, 3-1
|(6th) Almost Dancer, 9-2
|Indiana Grand
|(7th) Wild Union, 8-1
|(9th) Witch Doctor, 6-1
|Lone Star Park
|(5th) Sky Freak, 4-1
|(7th) Tiz Showbiz, 9-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(1st) Stumberg, 8-1
|(2nd) B’s Lil’ Bumblebee, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Sir Kowboy, 6-1
|(4th) Tristan’s Trilogy, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Handsome Effort, 7-2
|(5th) Itsgottabemyway, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Golden Pearl, 9-2
|(3rd) Joe Bailey, 8-1
