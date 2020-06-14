June 14, 2020

Spot Plays June 15

June 14, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Fort Erie (1st) Rockbarton, 3-1
(6th) Almost Dancer, 9-2
Indiana Grand (7th) Wild Union, 8-1
(9th) Witch Doctor, 6-1
Lone Star Park (5th) Sky Freak, 4-1
(7th) Tiz Showbiz, 9-2
Louisiana Downs (1st) Stumberg, 8-1
(2nd) B’s Lil’ Bumblebee, 6-1
Mountaineer (3rd) Sir Kowboy, 6-1
(4th) Tristan’s Trilogy, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Handsome Effort, 7-2
(5th) Itsgottabemyway, 4-1
Thistledown (2nd) Golden Pearl, 9-2
(3rd) Joe Bailey, 8-1

