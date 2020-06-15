June 15, 2020

Spot Plays June 16

June 15, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) Smuggler’s Ghost, 9-2
(6th) A Wicked Wildcat, 7-2
Canterbury (2nd) Towards the Light, 7-2
(5th) Oaklie Gal, 6-1
Fort Erie (2nd) Yallhaveaniceday, 7-2
(5th) Secret Trick, 3-1
Indiana Grand (6th) Rob the Rich, 5-1
(7th) Spun Eazy, 9-2
Lone Star Park (4th) Gradyz Kat, 7-2
(8th) Distorted Flash, 6-1
Louisiana Downs (1st) Breezin Bye You, 9-2
(2nd) See What’s What, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Hero of Haven, 6-1
(4th) Ditten Waddy, 3-1
Thistledown (2nd) Josie’s Riddle, 7-2
(3rd) Wicked Love. 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions