June 17, 2020

Spot Plays June 18

June 17, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Prince of New York, 6-1
(4th) Scarf It Down, 3-1
Belterra Park (1st) One Crazy Ride, 3-1
(4th) Get Em Up Scout, 4-1
Canterbury Park (2nd) Raisin Candy Bar, 3-1
(3rd) Elusive Force, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Happy Freedom, 7-2
(3rd) Lady Loose, 5-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Overdressed, 4-1
(3rd) Formula, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Goose, 4-1
(5th) Remembermis, 7-2
Indiana Grand (2nd) Picante Caliente, 3-1
(7th) Messiah, 4-1
Thistledown (5th) Drillit, 7-2
(6th) Tiz What, 7-2
Woodbine (3rd) Mata Harry, 4-1
(5th) Munnings Beach, 4-1

