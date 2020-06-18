Spot Plays June 19

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) Ari’s Naughty Luca, 8-1
|(6th) Mo Flash, 7-2
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Hampton Spring, 7-2
|(2nd) Auld Cup, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Lufty’s Kisses, 5-1
|(4th) Black Candy, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Kristo, 7-2
|(5th) Freshman Class, 9-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) In a Bind, 9-2
|(3rd) Our Diamond, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Midnight Traveler, 9-2
|(6th) My Point Exactly, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Zig, 3-1
|(5th) Twin Valor, 9-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Silver Starship, 5-1
|(5th) Due Gemelli, 6-1
|Pleasanton
|(3rd) Clarence Heads, 7-2
|(7th) Zelaia, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Sophia Said What, 6-1
|(5th) He’s a Big Dill, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Lane Way, 3-1
|(2nd) Truth Prevails, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Miss Verrazano, 4-1
|(6th) J M R Bold Vision, 3-1
Leave a Reply