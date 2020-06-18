June 18, 2020

Spot Plays June 19

Spot Plays

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) Ari’s Naughty Luca, 8-1
(6th) Mo Flash, 7-2
Belterra Park (1st) Hampton Spring, 7-2
(2nd) Auld Cup, 4-1
Charles Town (3rd) Lufty’s Kisses, 5-1
(4th) Black Candy, 3-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Kristo, 7-2
(5th) Freshman Class, 9-2
Evangeline Downs (1st) In a Bind, 9-2
(3rd) Our Diamond, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Midnight Traveler, 9-2
(6th) My Point Exactly, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Zig, 3-1
(5th) Twin Valor, 9-2
Penn National (3rd) Silver Starship, 5-1
(5th) Due Gemelli, 6-1
Pleasanton (3rd) Clarence Heads, 7-2
(7th) Zelaia, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (4th) Sophia Said What, 6-1
(5th) He’s a Big Dill, 4-1
Santa Anita (1st) Lane Way, 3-1
(2nd) Truth Prevails, 5-1
Woodbine (3rd) Miss Verrazano, 4-1
(6th) J M R Bold Vision, 3-1

