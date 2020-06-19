Spot Plays June 20

|Belmont Park
|(1st) Striking Speed, 6-1
|(7th) Strongerthanuknow, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(5th) Carpe Amorina, 4-1
|(7th) Letts Go to Dixies, 4-1
| Churchill Downs
|(1st) Ugo, 6-1
|(7th) Greater Cairo, 8-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Bumperdoo, 9-2
|(4th) Pumpkin Star, 9-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(3rd) Demi Patrick, 9-2
|(6th) Misty Day, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Victory Crusade, 3-1
|(10th) Capt. Rhett Butler, 4-1
|Laurel
|(1st) The Magical One, 4-1
|(3rd) Little Bay, 9-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(1st) Old Fashion Amour, 5-1
|(5th) Derby Dog, 4-1
|Pleasanton
|(3rd) Dynamic Duo, 6-1
|(8th) My Man Draymond, 10-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(1st) Fight On Penn, 4-1
|(6th) Kalliste Rose, 10-1
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Moonhall Milly, 7-2
|(8th) Jetovator, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(5th) Steady Earner, 4-1
|(8th) Society’s Story, 3-1
