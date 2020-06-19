June 19, 2020

Spot Plays June 20

June 19, 2020 Brisnet Staff Uncategorized 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Striking Speed, 6-1
(7th) Strongerthanuknow, 4-1
Charles Town (5th) Carpe Amorina, 4-1
(7th) Letts Go to Dixies, 4-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Ugo, 6-1
(7th) Greater Cairo, 8-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Bumperdoo, 9-2
(4th) Pumpkin Star, 9-2
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Demi Patrick, 9-2
(6th) Misty Day, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Victory Crusade, 3-1
(10th) Capt. Rhett Butler, 4-1
Laurel (1st) The Magical One, 4-1
(3rd) Little Bay, 9-2
Louisiana Downs (1st) Old Fashion Amour, 5-1
(5th) Derby Dog, 4-1
Pleasanton (3rd) Dynamic Duo, 6-1
(8th) My Man Draymond, 10-1
Prairie Meadows (1st) Fight On Penn, 4-1
(6th) Kalliste Rose, 10-1
Santa Anita (4th) Moonhall Milly, 7-2
(8th) Jetovator, 3-1
Woodbine (5th) Steady Earner, 4-1
(8th) Society’s Story, 3-1

