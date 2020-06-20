Spot Plays June 21

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(6th) Sengekontacket, 8-1
|(9th) Diannesimpazible, 6-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Call Papa, 8-1
|(6th) Dreamalildreamofu, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Charliecando, 9-2
|(9th) Aerodynamic, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Wolverette, 7-2
|(6th) Uncle Euge, 8-1
|Pleasanton
|(2nd) Snow Pack, 3-1
|(4th) Caribou Chianti, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Wild Dez, 3-1
|(6th) Mingo Born, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Big Hoof Dynamite, 6-1
|(6th) Red King, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(5th) November Fog, 7-2
|(8th) Royal Mandate, 7-2
