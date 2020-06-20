June 20, 2020

Spot Plays June 21

June 20, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (6th) Sengekontacket, 8-1
(9th) Diannesimpazible, 6-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Call Papa, 8-1
(6th) Dreamalildreamofu, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Charliecando, 9-2
(9th) Aerodynamic, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Wolverette, 7-2
(6th) Uncle Euge, 8-1
Pleasanton (2nd) Snow Pack, 3-1
(4th) Caribou Chianti, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (5th) Wild Dez, 3-1
(6th) Mingo Born, 8-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Big Hoof Dynamite, 6-1
(6th) Red King, 4-1
Woodbine (5th) November Fog, 7-2
(8th) Royal Mandate, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions