Spot Plays June 22

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Talking Point, 6-1
|(7th) Broad Storm, 8-1
|Fort Erie
|(3rd) Cuatthefinishline, 5-1
|(5th) Giant Mine, 8-1
|Indiana Grand
|(7th) Beacon Hill, 9-2
|(9th) Kentucky Ghost, 9-2
|Lone Star Park
|(6th) Catdaddy, 9-2
|(9th) Rizzi’s Honors, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(2nd) Lucky Dare, 7-2
|(3rd) Alterana, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Train in Vain, 6-1
|(2nd) Diamond Love, 9-2
|Parx
|(3rd) Peach Alley, 3-1
|(10th) Sally O’Prado, 9-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Fire to Rain, 10-1
|(6th) Xtreme Lyra, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Cocktails or Candy, 9-2
|(8th) Tithed, 5-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) C K’s Lucky Duck, 7-2
|(4th) Dreaminofjustice, 9-2
