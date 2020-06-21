June 21, 2020

Spot Plays June 22

June 21, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delaware Park (2nd) Talking Point, 6-1
(7th) Broad Storm, 8-1
Fort Erie (3rd) Cuatthefinishline, 5-1
(5th) Giant Mine, 8-1
Indiana Grand (7th) Beacon Hill, 9-2
(9th) Kentucky Ghost, 9-2
Lone Star Park (6th) Catdaddy, 9-2
(9th) Rizzi’s Honors, 3-1
Louisiana Downs (2nd) Lucky Dare, 7-2
(3rd) Alterana, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Train in Vain, 6-1
(2nd) Diamond Love, 9-2
Parx (3rd) Peach Alley, 3-1
(10th) Sally O’Prado, 9-2
Prairie Meadows (4th) Fire to Rain, 10-1
(6th) Xtreme Lyra, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Cocktails or Candy, 9-2
(8th) Tithed, 5-1
Thistledown (1st) C K’s Lucky Duck, 7-2
(4th) Dreaminofjustice, 9-2

