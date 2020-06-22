June 22, 2020

Spot Plays June 23

June 22, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (4th) Distinctive Flower, 3-1
(6th) U S Delta Force, 3-1
Canterbury Park (1st) Snoose Goose, 4-1
(3rd) El Tizar, 9-2
Fort Erie (6th) Light of Congrats, 4-1
(7th) Well You Know, 8-1
Indiana Grand (8th) Treasure Trove, 7-2
(9th) Old Sot, 4-1
Lone Star Park (1st) Arcadia Calls, 12-1
(5th) Magic Michael, 5-1
Louisiana Downs (3rd) Red Wined Up, 6-1
(5th) Grand Marais, 6-1
Mountaineer (1st) Stormcoast, 7-2
(2nd) Spatetacular Joe, 8-1
Parx (2nd) Kinetic Strike, 8-1
(5th) Cape May Style, 15-1
Thistledown (2nd) Father Dennis, 6-1
(7th) Peanuts Perfection, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions