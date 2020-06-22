Spot Plays June 23

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(4th) Distinctive Flower, 3-1
|(6th) U S Delta Force, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Snoose Goose, 4-1
|(3rd) El Tizar, 9-2
|Fort Erie
|(6th) Light of Congrats, 4-1
|(7th) Well You Know, 8-1
|Indiana Grand
|(8th) Treasure Trove, 7-2
|(9th) Old Sot, 4-1
|Lone Star Park
|(1st) Arcadia Calls, 12-1
|(5th) Magic Michael, 5-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(3rd) Red Wined Up, 6-1
|(5th) Grand Marais, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Stormcoast, 7-2
|(2nd) Spatetacular Joe, 8-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Kinetic Strike, 8-1
|(5th) Cape May Style, 15-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Father Dennis, 6-1
|(7th) Peanuts Perfection, 6-1
