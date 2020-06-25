June 25, 2020

Spot Plays June 26

June 25, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (5th) Tale of Mist, 7-2
(7th) Ghost Giant, 4-1
Belterra Park (1st) Fat Maker, 6-1
(3rd) Strella’s War, 3-1
Charles Town (4th) Rock On, 9-2
(6th) Benny Chang, 6-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Nomo Ron, 9-2
(3rd) Beau Luminarie, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Royal Galaxy, 5-1
(4th) Havinfunyet, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Lyrical, 4-1
(5th) Blessed Beast, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Tide Storm, 3-1
(3rd) Earned It, 3-1
Los Alamitos (2nd) Copper Cowgirl, 7-2
(6th) Bodega, 9-2
Penn National (2nd) Kitten’s Spa, 7-2
(3rd) Shackle Me Good, 4-1
Pleasanton (2nd) Skeeter Davis, 3-1
(3rd) Aerial Decoy, 5-1
Prairie Meadows (4th) Mega Da Virada, 3-1
(6th) King Deuce, 4-1
Woodbine (2nd) Nana Sav, 3-1
(5th) Byebye Byebye, 3-1

