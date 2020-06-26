June 27, 2020

Spot Plays June 27

June 26, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) O Shea Can U See, 3-1
(5th) Farragut, 5-1
Charles Town (1st) Becoming Machen, 3-1
(3rd) Gorgeous Road, 5-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Purrfectly Claire, 7-2
(5th) Pit Boss, 5-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Music in the Air, 8-1
(6th) Cougar Vision, 9-2
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Zartastic, 7-2
(4th) May Hour, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Cabrina, 7-2
(3rd) Followhisfootsteps, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Stiva, 3-1
(3rd) Khalos Vision, 7-2
Lone Star Park (2nd) Madelyn’s Wild Max, 3-1
(4th) Dixie Carousel, 7-2
Los Alamitos (2nd) Mobjack, 6-1
(5th) Love Your Life, 7-2
Louisiana Downs (1st) Ezee Enough, 4-1
(3rd) Golden Smiles, 3-1
Pleasanton (1st) Popular Appeal, 7-2
(3rd) Luck Is My Name, 6-1
Prairie Meadows (4th) Midnight Las Vegas, 4-1
(6th) Inagoodway, 3-1
Thistledown (1st) Extra Salsa, 9-2
(2nd) Spin Doctor, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Saltini, 3-1
(2nd) Yes Please, 9-2

