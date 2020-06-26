Spot Plays June 27

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) O Shea Can U See, 3-1
|(5th) Farragut, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Becoming Machen, 3-1
|(3rd) Gorgeous Road, 5-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Purrfectly Claire, 7-2
|(5th) Pit Boss, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Music in the Air, 8-1
|(6th) Cougar Vision, 9-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(2nd) Zartastic, 7-2
|(4th) May Hour, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Cabrina, 7-2
|(3rd) Followhisfootsteps, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Stiva, 3-1
|(3rd) Khalos Vision, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|(2nd) Madelyn’s Wild Max, 3-1
|(4th) Dixie Carousel, 7-2
|Los Alamitos
|(2nd) Mobjack, 6-1
|(5th) Love Your Life, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(1st) Ezee Enough, 4-1
|(3rd) Golden Smiles, 3-1
|Pleasanton
|(1st) Popular Appeal, 7-2
|(3rd) Luck Is My Name, 6-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Midnight Las Vegas, 4-1
|(6th) Inagoodway, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Extra Salsa, 9-2
|(2nd) Spin Doctor, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Saltini, 3-1
|(2nd) Yes Please, 9-2
