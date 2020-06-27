June 28, 2020

Spot Plays June 28

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Liquor, 3-1
(4th) Deputy Flag, 7-2
Churchill Downs (3rd) Road Game, 3-1
(4th) Britannia Kitten, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) London Werewolf, 3-1
(4th) Deo Forte, 3-1
Lone Star Park (1st) Texas Rain, 3-1
(4th) He’s a Ranger, 7-2
Los Alamitos (2nd) Investment Account, 3-1
(7th) Short of Ez, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) Vinny Boy, 3-1
(2nd) Lady Kim, 8-1
Pleasanton (2nd) Tizfit, 9-2
(6th) Turnaround, 6-1
Prairie Meadows (4th) Callhermrsgeiner, 3-1
(6th) Imbettinonbrutus, 6-1
Woodbine (2nd) Metadata, 7-2
(6th) Bend in the River, 3-1

