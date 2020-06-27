Spot Plays June 28

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(1st) Liquor, 3-1
|(4th) Deputy Flag, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Road Game, 3-1
|(4th) Britannia Kitten, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) London Werewolf, 3-1
|(4th) Deo Forte, 3-1
|Lone Star Park
|(1st) Texas Rain, 3-1
|(4th) He’s a Ranger, 7-2
|Los Alamitos
|(2nd) Investment Account, 3-1
|(7th) Short of Ez, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Vinny Boy, 3-1
|(2nd) Lady Kim, 8-1
|Pleasanton
|(2nd) Tizfit, 9-2
|(6th) Turnaround, 6-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Callhermrsgeiner, 3-1
|(6th) Imbettinonbrutus, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Metadata, 7-2
|(6th) Bend in the River, 3-1
