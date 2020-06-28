June 28, 2020

Spot Plays June 29

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury Park (2nd) Plenty of Munny, 9-2
(6th) Real Grace, 5-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Voila Baby, 3-1
(4th) Le Petite Papillon, 9-2
Fort Erie (4th) Forest Lass, 3-1
(5th) Sofia’s Slugger, 6-1
Indiana Grand (2nd) Serena’s Hope, 8-1
(7th) Jova, 6-1
Lone Star Park (4th) Theorist, 4-1
(6th) Fist, 20-1
Louisiana Downs (2nd) Hey Siri, 6-1
(4th) Blanco Bronco, 9-2
Mountaineer (3rd) J W Ruckus, 5-1
(7th) U S Marshal, 4-1
Parx (1st) Gossip Isle, 9-2
(7th) Natasha Fatale, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (6th) Staythirstymyamigo, 9-2
(9th) Changing Lanes, 7-2
Thistledown (1st) Dougs Morning Pick, 15-1
(3rd) Three Illusions, 8-1

