Spot Plays June 29

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Plenty of Munny, 9-2
|(6th) Real Grace, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Voila Baby, 3-1
|(4th) Le Petite Papillon, 9-2
|Fort Erie
|(4th) Forest Lass, 3-1
|(5th) Sofia’s Slugger, 6-1
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Serena’s Hope, 8-1
|(7th) Jova, 6-1
|Lone Star Park
|(4th) Theorist, 4-1
|(6th) Fist, 20-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(2nd) Hey Siri, 6-1
|(4th) Blanco Bronco, 9-2
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) J W Ruckus, 5-1
|(7th) U S Marshal, 4-1
|Parx
|(1st) Gossip Isle, 9-2
|(7th) Natasha Fatale, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(6th) Staythirstymyamigo, 9-2
|(9th) Changing Lanes, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(1st) Dougs Morning Pick, 15-1
|(3rd) Three Illusions, 8-1
