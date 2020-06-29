Spot Plays June 30

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(4th) New Hope Road, 8-1
|(7th) Orleans, 6-1
|Canterbury Park
|(4th) Rosie’s Flower’s, 4-1
|(7th) Scooter’s Boy, 10-1
|Fort Erie
|(5th) Stolen Identity, 7-2
|(7th) Express Banking, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Say Adios, 4-1
|(9th) Dancingwithjimmieb, 9-2
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Kupuri, 5-1
|(6th) Goldenpence, 9-2
|Lone Star Park
|(4th) Lady Ave, 5-1
|(9th) Bandit Swanson, 4-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(4th) Quick Point, 5-1
|(6th) Two Steppin’ Star, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) King of New York, 4-1
|(7th) Spicy Shot, 20-1
|Parx
|(3rd) Bucks Some, 6-1
|(9th) Admiral Abe, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th)) Mancora, 3-1
|(7th) Lady Brexit, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(6th) Dahik, 7-2
|(8th) Even Keeled, 9-2
Leave a Reply