June 30, 2020

Spot Plays June 30

June 29, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (4th) New Hope Road, 8-1
(7th) Orleans, 6-1
Canterbury Park (4th) Rosie’s Flower’s, 4-1
(7th) Scooter’s Boy, 10-1
Fort Erie (5th) Stolen Identity, 7-2
(7th) Express Banking, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Say Adios, 4-1
(9th) Dancingwithjimmieb, 9-2
Indiana Grand (2nd) Kupuri, 5-1
(6th) Goldenpence, 9-2
Lone Star Park (4th) Lady Ave, 5-1
(9th) Bandit Swanson, 4-1
Louisiana Downs (4th) Quick Point, 5-1
(6th) Two Steppin’ Star, 7-2
Mountaineer (2nd) King of New York, 4-1
(7th) Spicy Shot, 20-1
Parx (3rd) Bucks Some, 6-1
(9th) Admiral Abe, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th)) Mancora, 3-1
(7th) Lady Brexit, 3-1
Thistledown (6th) Dahik, 7-2
(8th) Even Keeled, 9-2

*


