Spot Plays June 5

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) O Shea Can U See, 5-1
|(4th) Mr. Buckley, 9-2
|Belterra Park
|(1st) All Hands on Deck, 9-2
|(5th) Judge Parker, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Commcat, 6-1
|(5th) Correjon, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Lngtermrelationshp, 4-1
|(2nd) Red Jersey, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(3rd) Spirit of Caledon, 7-2
|(5th) Alliaceous, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Flying Home, 6-1
|(6th) She Began Again, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Mukulwitz, 5-1
|(6th) Grainger County, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Letmeslidebyyou, 3-1
|(6th) Willmakeyouhappy, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) So Much Happy, 4-1
|(4th) Kittyhawk Lass, 7-2
Leave a Reply