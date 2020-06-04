June 4, 2020

Spot Plays June 5

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) O Shea Can U See, 5-1
(4th) Mr. Buckley, 9-2
Belterra Park (1st) All Hands on Deck, 9-2
(5th) Judge Parker, 9-2
Charles Town (3rd) Commcat, 6-1
(5th) Correjon, 3-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Lngtermrelationshp, 4-1
(2nd) Red Jersey, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Spirit of Caledon, 7-2
(5th) Alliaceous, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Flying Home, 6-1
(6th) She Began Again, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Mukulwitz, 5-1
(6th) Grainger County, 7-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Letmeslidebyyou, 3-1
(6th) Willmakeyouhappy, 7-2
Santa Anita (2nd) So Much Happy, 4-1
(4th) Kittyhawk Lass, 7-2

