June 5, 2020

Spot Plays June 6

June 5, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (5th) Morning Breez, 7-2
(9th) Mind Control, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Fastdriven, 4-1
(2nd) Last Print, 3-1
Churchill Downs (6th) House Limit, 4-1
(9th) Ikeisgreat, 5-1
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Sheza Mean Broad, 3-1
(7th) Majestic Hero, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Smokin Encounter, 3-1
(6th) Giant Mark, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Codrington, 5-1
(10th) Taylorsinitiation, 8-1
Laurel (5th) Alleria, 10-1
(8th) Sacred Lady, 7-2
Louisiana Downs (2nd) Pocho’s Dream, 7-2
(7th) Brutalize, 4-1
Santa Anita (1st) Hollywood Hills, 8-1
(11th) Time for Ebby, 4-1
Woodbine (4th) Fairywren, 7-2
(11th) I’m a Ginger, 3-1

