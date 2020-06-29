Tiz the Law favored at 2-1 in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 5

With just over two months remaining until the postponed Kentucky Derby is finally run, bettors have concluded they’ve seen enough to settle on an individual horse as the favorite to win the Sept. 5 classic.

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 5 closed on Sunday with Tiz the Law favored at 2.20-1. Runaway winner of the Belmont Stakes (G1), the three-time Grade 1 winner has compiled such an imposing resume that he managed to overshadow even the popular “All Other 3-Year-Olds” option, the favorite in the first four future wager pools.

Trained by Barclay Tagg for Sackatoga Stable, Tiz the Law is expected to run once more before the first Saturday in September, with the Aug. 8 Travers (G1) at Saratoga looming as his final prep for the Run for the Roses.

The improving Santa Anita Derby (G1) winner Honor A. P. was also popular in the wagering, closing as the second choice at 6-1. With the uncertainty of winter and spring in the rearview mirror, bettors were keen to embrace proven form over untapped potential and allowed the All Other 3-Year-Olds option to close at 8-1.

Horses trained by five-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert unsurprisingly found plenty of supporters. Santa Anita Derby runner-up Authentic settled as the fourth choice at 11-1, followed by impressive maiden winners Uncle Chuck (13-1) and Cezanne (19-1), along with Los Alamitos Futurity (G2) and Bob Lewis (G3) victor Thousand Words (47-1). Slipping in between Uncle Chuck and Cezanne was the undefeated Japanese sensation Cafe Pharoah (14-1), whose Kentucky Derby berth is virtually assured thanks to eye-catching victories in the Hyacinth and Unicorn (G3) on the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Rounding out the wagering options were Art Collector (20-1), Dr Post (20-1), All Other 3-Year Old Fillies (24-1), Max Player (24-1), King Guillermo (29-1), Enforceable (46-1), Basin (53-1), Ete Indien (53-1), Creed (54-1), Mystic Guide (54-1), Pneumatic (56-1), Ny Traffic (57-1), Man in the Can (69-1), Money Moves (75-1), Mr. Big News (78-1), and Rushie (104-1).

A total of $337,606.74 was wagered in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 5, including $117,661.17 in exacta tickets. (Click here for complete details of the Win pool and Exacta probables.)

Two additional future wager pools will be conducted during the coming weeks; Pool 6 is scheduled for July 17-19, while Pool 7 will take place Aug. 7-9.